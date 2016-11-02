Music & Nightlife

November 2, 2016 10:49 PM

Winners of the 2016 CMA Awards

The Associated Press

Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards:

Female Vocalist — Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year — Little Big Town

Vocal Duo — Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year — Maren Morris

Album of the Year — "Mr. Misunderstood," Eric Church

Song of the Year — "Humble and Kind," Lori McKenna

Single of the Year — "Die A Happy Man." Thomas Rhett

Musical Event of the Year — "Different For Girls," Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

Music Video of the Year — "Fire Away," Chris Stapleton

Pinnacle Award — Kenny Chesney

Related content

Music & Nightlife

Comments

Videos

Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music

View more video

Entertainment Videos