The Latest: Bill Clinton stumps for Hillary at Vegas concert

10:15 p.m.
Former President Bill Clinton praised his wife's policies on college debt relief in Las Vegas Thursday before kicking off a campaign concert featuring attendees wearing glow sticks and jumping up and down to throbbing electronic music.
Supporters danced while strobe lights lit up a sign reading "Stronger Together," Hillary Clinton's campaign slogan. The concert featured DJ Steve Aoki at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The Thursday evening show is part of the campaign's "Love Trumps Hate" concert series that's enlisted stars like Katy Perry and Jon Bon Jovi to energize younger voters for Clinton and down-ballot Democrats.
Clinton is locked in a tight race with Donald Trump in battleground Nevada and has brought out celebrities to urge voters to get to the polls before early voting ends on Friday.
9:50 p.m.
Tim Kaine is telling Democratic supporters in Arizona that "it drives a few people kind of batty" that they've helped make the state competitive this presidential year.
Speaking at a rally in Tucson Thursday evening, the vice presidential nominee praised Arizona Democrats for their "energy" and "sprit" in making a once-reliable Republican state in play this year.
In Phoenix earlier in the day, Kaine delivered what may have been the first presidential campaign speech entirely in Spanish.
Only one Democratic presidential candidate, Bill Clinton in 1996, has won the Arizona since 1948. Nearly a third of the state is Hispanic, and it's home to 11 electoral votes.
8:50 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says voters should take seriously the notion that Donald Trump's election would lead to "normalizing discrimination."
Clinton says she knows a lot of people are upset by what's gone on during the presidential campaign. She says people have told her they can't sleep or their stomachs hurt because of the election.
She says those reactions underscore what's at stake.
Clinton is campaigning in North Carolina alongside primary rival Bernie Sanders. She says the election is "a lot more fun" now that she and Sanders "are on the same side."
8:23 p.m.
Donald Trump is delivering a defense-themed speech in battleground North Carolina, saying he can't picture Hillary Clinton being commander in chief.
Trump saluted a dozen veterans on stage with him in Selma and asked of Clinton, "to think of her being their boss?"
Trump answered himself, saying: "I don't think so."
He also praised the veterans by saying they are "so much more brave than me. I'm brave in other ways. I'm financially brave, big deal!"
The Republican nominee also vowed to outfit the military with the best equipment and to modernize the armed forces. Trump is trying to court the sizeable military vote in North Carolina, one of the most hotly contested battleground states.
8:16 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is getting a boost in North Carolina from formal rival Bernie Sanders and artist Pharrell Williams.
The trio is headlining a nighttime rally in Raleigh. Williams said he's never been involved in politics before but believes this election is too important. He said he "couldn't sit on the sidelines."
Sanders vouched for Clinton's policy positions, including her support for overturning the Citizens' United campaign finance decision.
6:51 p.m.
Hillary Clinton and artist Pharrell Williams are greeting college students in North Carolina.
Clinton and Williams made a surprise stop at North Carolina Central University, historically black university in Durham. Students mobbed the pair as they arrived outside the school's cafeteria.
Clinton and Williams are appearing together at a rally later Thursday.
4:55 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is rushing to secure Michigan and bolster the Democratic Party's blue wall of upper Midwestern states that have backed the party's presidential nominee for two decades.
She's sending in reinforcements as Donald Trump aims to upend her path to a winning 270 electoral votes.
Clinton is rallying Democrats on Friday in Detroit, where a large turnout of black voters has long been crucial to success. Former President Bill Clinton met with black ministers there on Wednesday night.
Clinton's campaign notes both Michigan and Pennsylvania do not have in-person early voting, requiring them to intensify turnout efforts in the days leading up to the election.
But it shows some concerns by Democrats that Trump could break through there.
4:25 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is linking Donald Trump to white supremacists.
She says Trump has spent his campaign "offering a dog whistle to his most hateful supporters." She highlighted his endorsement by the official newspaper of the Ku Klux Klan. Trump's campaign has denounced the newspaper.
Clinton is campaigning Thursday in North Carolina, where she's trying to rally black voters.
She singled out in particular Trump's comments about the Central Park Five, a group of young black men wrongfully convicted in a racially charged 1989 rape case. While the men were cleared by DNA evidence and another person confessed to the crime, Trump has suggested he still believes they're guilty.
Clinton said that to Trump, "those kids will still and always be guilty, no matter what the evidence says."
4:15 p.m.
President Barack Obama had to do one thing before launching into his second Florida campaign rally of the day for Hillary Clinton.
It's called the "swoop." It's a tradition at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, where Obama headlined the early-vote rally, and it mimics the movement of an osprey.
The university's sports teams are called Ospreys.
Before criticizing Republican Donald Trump as someone who would "do damage to our democracy," Obama took a few steps back from the lectern and motioned his arms as if they were bird wings. He said he'd been practicing the move backstage.
Obama told Clinton's supporters they "have five days to decide the future of America" and urged them to not wait until Election Day to vote. Florida has early voting.
4 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says that on the heels of her hometown Chicago Cubs World Series victory, "maybe we'll see even more history made in a few days."
Clinton is campaigning Thursday in North Carolina on one of the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.
Clinton, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, noted that women couldn't vote the last time the Cubs won in 1908. But she said "women are making up for that in this election."
The Democratic nominee is seeking to become America's first female president.
Clinton is in North Carolina to encourage early voting, particularly among black voters.
3 p.m.
Melania Trump says that, if she becomes first lady, she'd focus on combatting online bullying as part of her work as an advocate for women and children.
The wife of Donald Trump said Thursday in a rare appearance on the campaign trail that, "Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers." She spoke at a rally outside Philadelphia.
She said that it's "absolutely unacceptable" when children are mocked, bullied and attacked online anonymously.
Mrs. Trump's goals may seem at odds with her husband, who has a long history of using Twitter to insult people.
Mrs Trump said: "We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other."
2:45 p.m.
Melania Trump is celebrating her immigrant story as she delivers a rare speech on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Trump says that, growing up in her native Slovenia, "America was the word for freedom and opportunity."
Speaking Thursday outside Philadelphia, Mrs. Trump described her decision to move to the United States and eventually earn citizenship "as the greatest privilege in the world."
Mrs. Trump was introduced by her husband's running mate's wife, Karen Pence, who praised Mrs. Trump as "amazing" and "strong"
She said: "I know that America will fall in love with her, just as much as she loves the American people."
2:15 p.m.
Ivanka Trump says issues such as jobs and security are just as important to women as specific "women's issues."
Donald Trump's daughter is campaigning in New Hampshire on behalf of her father. She is a powerful voice for Trump when it comes to softening his image with women.
She is talking up his plans to make child care more affordable and promising he'll make "radical leaps" toward eliminating wage inequality.
But she says there are few specific "women's issues." She said "women's issues are jobs, women's issues are security, women's issues are the major issues affecting this country."
Ivanka Trump's Thursday stop in New Hampshire is her first since the presidential primary.
1:40 p.m.
Ted Cruz isn't mentioning Donald Trump as he campaigns in Iowa with Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence.
The Texas senator appeared Thursday with Pence at a rally outside Des Moines.
He lauded Pence and pushed for the re-election of Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. But the onetime bitter rival of Trump never mentioned the Republican nominee by name in a 14-minute speech. He did say though that "we're going to defeat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election."
Cruz's remarks echoed the speeches he gave when he ran for Republican nomination. He called for taking "the boot off the back of the necks of small businesses" and repealing "every word" of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.
Cruz won the Iowa caucuses.
1:25 p.m.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine says he has "really despaired" over recent comments from Republicans about impeaching running mate Hillary Clinton if she becomes president.
Some Republican lawmakers are threatening to block Clinton's Supreme Court nominees, investigate her endlessly, or even impeach her should she win the White House.
Kaine said Republican lawmakers making those kinds of comments think their party will do poorly on Election Day and don't understand the proper role of legislators.
The Virginia senator made the remarks in an interview on Fox News Radio set to air Thursday evening.
He also said that if he becomes vice president, he would view Joe Biden as a role model. Biden beat out Kaine to be Barack Obama's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.
12:55 p.m.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says Republicans should stop talking about moving to impeach Hillary Clinton if she is elected president.
In a statement Thursday, Pelosi said any effort to impeach Clinton "would be a brazen attempt to nullify the vote of the American people" and would be a waste of time and taxpayers' money.
Pelosi's comments came after some Republicans threatened to block Clinton's Supreme Court nominees, investigate her endlessly or even impeach her over her use of private emails as secretary of state.
Pelosi said that instead of spending resources on "years of frivolous investigations," Republicans should work with Clinton and other Democrats to create jobs by investing in infrastructure, education and innovation.
12:45 p.m.
Donald Trump is once again criticizing President Barack Obama for campaigning for Hillary Clinton.
Trump said that as he was boarding his aircraft at Miami International Airport on Thursday, he spotted Air Force One across the tarmac.
Trump said he asked himself "I wonder who that could be?'" He added "it's our president and he's down here campaigning for Crooked Hillary."
Trump asked: "Shouldn't he be back at work?"
Trump was speaking at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida.
Obama was campaigning for Clinton in both Miami and Jacksonville on Thursday. He is expected to campaign for the Democratic nominee most days before Tuesday's election.
12:40 p.m.
Donald Trump is saying that questions surrounding Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server would follow her into the White House and she would "be under investigation for many years."
Speaking Thursday in Florida, Trump said: "Here we go again with the Clintons — you remember the impeachment and the problems."
The Republican presidential candidate added, "That's not what we need in our country, folks. We need someone who is ready to go to work."
Trump, was campaigning in Jacksonville as part of a two-day Florida swing. He has relentlessly attacked Clinton in recent days after FBI Director James Comey announced that the bureau was looking into emails that may be connected to Clinton's private server.
Over the summer, Comey declined to recommend criminal charges against the Democratic nominee.
