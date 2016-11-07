Red Hot Chili Peppers book 2017 date with Charlotte

For a city that sometimes has trouble attracting major rock acts, this is happy news: The Red Hot Chili Peppers on Monday morning announced that the spring leg of its “The Getaway Tour” will include a show at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on April 17.
Best known for ’90s/’00s funk-rock hits like “Under the Bridge” and “Dani California,” the Chili Peppers are lead singer Anthony Kiedes and bassist Flea, both 54, longtime drummer Chad Smith, 55, and 37-year-old guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who first played with the band in 2007.
It will be the Chili Peppers’ third time performing at the uptown arena, following visits here for 2012’s “I’m With You Tour” and 2007’s “Stadium Arcadium Tour” (the latter featured former guitarist John Frusciante).
The band also will play PNC Arena in Raleigh on April 15, and Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on April 19. Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (at www.livenation.com, the venue box offices, Ticketmaster outlets, 800-745-3000, or via the Live Nation app); a fan club pre-sale begins Wednesday.
These dates are part of a newly added spring leg of the Chili Peppers’ tour, which starts – as previously announced – in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 5.
Monday’s announcement, meanwhile, is another strong sign for the arena formerly branded with the Time Warner Cable name: In the past two months, Spectrum Center has booked Stevie Nicks (for a show this Thursday), Dolly Parton (Nov. 19), Maxwell and Mary J. Blige (Nov. 22) and The Weeknd (May 17, 2017).
Spectrum Center also will host two concerts in December that will each feature a half-dozen acts. Dec. 4’s “I Love the 90’s Tour” presents Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Vanilla Ice; Dec. 13’s “Kissmas Concert” boasts Shawn Mendes, DNCE, Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Charli XCX and JoJo.
Details on those shows can be found at www.timewarnercablearena.com.
