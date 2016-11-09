Hot Concerts

Keith Sweat/Mint Condition/K-Ci & JoJo/Avant
Friday 8 p.m. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $49-$125. www.bojanglescoliseum.com.
Dubbed the Charlotte Music Fest, this lineup hits on three decades of R&B showcasing acts responsible for classic singles like Sweat’s “I Want Her,” Mint’s “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life,” and Avant’s “Separated” and “You and I.” K-Ci & JoJo, by the way, are the Monroe-raised brothers who helped put Charlotte on the R&B map with pioneering New Jack Swing quartet Jodeci.
Mineral Girls/Dollhands
Friday 9 p.m. The Milestone Club, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $5-$7. www.themilestoneclub.com.
Charlotte garage rock duo Dollhands celebrates the release of its four-track EP with indie-rock quartet Mineral Girls, who follow suit with their new 7-inch – a fitting sequel to 2015’s “Cozy Body” full-length. Both bands balance noise, fuzz and vocals enveloped in the rest of the mix with catchy pop hooks. With Melt, which released its own new album recently, and Zodiac Lovers.
Drive-By Truckers
Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
The election will be over by the time the Alabama/Athens, Ga. quintet arrives in our battleground town, but songs from its new album, “American Band,” cling to election-year themes – from protests and rallying cries to personal/political tales of racism in the South and police shootings. It’s all done with DBT’s careful storytelling style, which can create empathy for the hardest among us while pointing out right and wrong.
American Aquarium
Saturday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$18. www.visulite.com.
Following last year’s “Wolves” and frontman BJ Barham’s stellar summer 2016 solo release, “Rockingham,” this Raleigh six-piece releases its new live album “Live at Terminal West” on CD/DVD combo and double vinyl Nov. 25. The set was recorded in Atlanta a year ago and captures the band’s country-rock charm, live energy, and Barham’s lyrical depth.
Hungry Girl
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
This long-running groove-rock duo is the latest Charlotte act to be added to the growing Refresh Records label (which released LPs by Scowl Brow and Ancient Cities recently) and, in October, collaborated with Birdsong Brewing on its own craft beer. We won’t see a promised new release until 2017, but you can check out what the excitement’s about in Plaza-Midwood this weekend.
Party Next Door/Jeremih
Sunday 8 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $39.50. www.livenation.com.
The Canadian rapper who produced tracks for his record label’s co-founder Drake and wrote Rihanna’s smash “Work” teams with recent collaborator Jeremih, who appeared on PND’s summer single “Like That.” Although PND released his second full-length in August, he and Jeremih promise a tentative collaborative release called “Late Night Party.” Maybe they’ll share more info on that with fans Sunday.
Kat Country Jam
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $9.69-$40. www.livenation.com.
The bi-annual fundraiser for St. Jude’s second installment of 2016 features award-winning country duo and new parents Thompson Square, “American Idol” season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, second-generation country artist and “Take It On Back” singer Chase Bryant, and relative newcomer Brett Young, who enjoyed a Top-10 country hit earlier this year with “Sleep Without You.”
Helmet/Local H
Wednesday 8:10 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $22.50-$26. www.visulite.com.
With “Dead to the World” – its first album in six years – out in October, Page Hamilton’s methodical hard riff rock unit returns to the road. This time it plays up its ’90s nostalgia teaming with fellow mid-’90s era alt-rock radio staple Local H. The Chicago duo released its 1996 breakthrough album, “As Good As Dead,” on double vinyl earlier this year to mark its 20th anniversary.
Sloan
Thursday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $18-$20. www.visulite.com.
The Canadian quartet, whose output and quality of work has been compared to the Beatles, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its biggest album in both the U.S. and Canada, “One Chord to Another.” That album, which is ranked among Canada’s best-ever releases and won a Juno Award in 1997 for Best Alternative Album, is legendary in power-pop indie-rock circles fond of British rock and jangle pop.
