NKOTB to headline in Charlotte, but the big news is Paula Abdul

Live Nation sang a familiar tune on Tuesday morning in announcing that New Kids on the Block would be coming to Charlotte in 2017 – the boy-band-turned-man-band has been a regular visitor to our uptown arena, having also staged well-attended shows here in 2015 and 2013.
But when NKOTB returns to the freshly renamed Spectrum Center on July 13, 2017, the guys will have a notable supporting act in tow: ’80s/’90s pop queen Paula Abdul, who hasn’t been on the road in nearly a quarter-century (since the “Under My Spell Tour” ended in 1992).
Tickets for the Charlotte show, which will also feature Boyz II Men, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.livenation.com. American Express card members and Block Nation fan club members can purchase VIP packages and tickets early – beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The “Total Package Tour” also will stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, on July 11.
Abdul, 54, famously went from Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader to Janet Jackson’s choreographer to cranking out a string of No. 1 hits in 1988 and 1999: “Straight Up,” “Forever Your Girl,” “Cold Hearted” and “Opposites Attract,” all off of her debut album, “Forever Your Girl.” It’s one of just nine albums in history to yield four chart-toppers.
She then, of course, went on to a successful career as a reality-TV competition judge for Fox, most notably on “American Idol,” but also with “The X Factor” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Abdul hasn’t released new music since 1995, so it should be strictly a nostalgia show for her...
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments