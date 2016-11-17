Zac Brown, McCoury lead Merlefest 30th anniversary lineup

Merlefest announced its initial lineup Thursday with Grammy-winning country star Zac Brown, bluegrass legend the Del McCoury Band, festival staples like virtuosos Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush, and returning favorites Peter Rowan and N.C.-bred songwriter Jim Lauderdale, as well as PBS “NC Folkways” host David Holt.
Those are just a few of the 75 acts scheduled to play the festival in North Wilkesboro April 27-30, 2017.
This year marks the annual folk and roots music festival’s 30th year. Other artists on the bill include Mountain Heart, Scythian, Roy Book Binder, Claire Lynch, Pete and Joan Wernick, and the Stray Birds.
Many of the acts call the Carolinas home including Jim Avett, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Chatham County Line, Jack Lawrence, and the WBT Briarhoppers. The full lineup of 75 artists is online at www.merlefest.org/lineup.
More acts will be announced in the coming months. Merlefest takes place each April on the campus of Wilkesboro Community College.
