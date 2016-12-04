The Latest: Sanders praises Army Corps' pipeline decision

2:10 Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Previewing Sunday's NFL game Pause

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:52 March for Love

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte