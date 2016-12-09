Guns N’ Roses’ will make a rare N.C. visit. Here’s what you need to know.

Consider this your one and only warning: If you want to see Guns N’ Roses in Winston-Salem in 2017, it’d probably be a good idea to be in front of your computer with a credit card at 10 a.m. Saturday.
That’s when tickets go on sale to the general public for the reunited hard-rock vets’ Aug. 11 concert at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University. The N.C. date for their “Not in This Lifetime” tour will mark Guns N’ Roses’ first performance in North Carolina since its legendary “Chinese Democracy” tour stopped at Greensboro Coliseum in November 2006.
Several things worth noting:
▪ The Winston-Salem Journal reported this week that the concert will be the first held at Wake Forest University’s football field since a deal was inked just over three years ago between Wake Forest and Greensboro Coliseum for management of non-sporting events at university venues, including Joel Coliseum.
▪ The newspaper also indicated that the show could host up to 36,000 fans, including about 8,000 on the field.
▪ Ticket pricing tiers range from $35 for a seat on Deacon Hill (the grass berm perched on the opposite end of the stadium from where the stage is) to $250 for the best seats (including general-admission standing-room spots in the pit). There are also $65 and $99 tickets. Where to buy? Via www.livenation.com, at all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
▪ Oh, and FYI – for those who don’t get out much – Winston-Salem is about 80 miles from Charlotte.
▪ Also (and this is important for planning purposes), Aug. 11 is a Friday. Therefore, most people won’t have to worry about having to work in the morning after what will likely be a long show and a long return trip, if you factor in the likely massive traffic jams that’ll face folks trying to get out of the parking lots. Of course, Winston-Salem has hotels, too...
▪ GN’R’s lineup includes three members of the classic lineup – Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar) – along with Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).
▪ Its 2017 tour will kick off on May 27 at Dublin’s Slane Castle, steamroll into 18 other cities across the U.K. and Europe, then return to the U.S. for stadium dates starting on July 27 at the Dome At America’s Center in St. Louis.
▪ By the way, Guns N’ Roses hasn’t played Charlotte in more than 25 years. The band’s massively popular “Use Your Illusion” tour came to the old Charlotte Coliseum on June 23, 1991; previously, they had been in the same building to open for Motley Crue’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” tour, on Nov. 11, 1987.
▪ Finally: It’s true, there’s no guarantee this show will sell out. Maybe that warning up top is unwarranted; maybe plenty of tickets will still be available six months from now. Up to you whether you want to wait and see...
