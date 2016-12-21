6 Charlotte concerts to check out this week

Welcome Home Xmas Party
Saturday 9 p.m. Petra’s Bar, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $6. www.petraspianobar.com.
A block away from his sometime-bandmate Benji Hughes’ holiday show (see below), former Charlottean Jon Lindsay hosts his own holiday homecoming – likely with material from his latest album, “Cities & Schools,” and possibly his political-leaning work. Rolfe Neigenfind, Evan Stepp and Jennifer Millis also play.
A Benji Hughes Christmas
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10. www.snugrock.com.
The eccentric Charlotte singer-songwriter enjoyed a resurgence in 2016 – after signing with N.C.’s Merge Records – and caps the year by hosting his annual holiday concert, featuring his flowing beard and sudden bursts of carol-crooning. This year, rock quartet Alternative Champs and kooky horn trio Fat Face Band join in on the fun.
Matrimony
Monday 6 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $18-$20. www.amossouthend.com.
Another local act that had a brush with national stardom, this family four-piece has since moved on to new projects (most notably CJ Hardee and brother-in-law Jimmy Brown’s new band Bassh) and a new city (Brown and wife Ashlee are based in Nashville). The holidays bring them home to headline its first local show since May.
Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band
Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$15. www.visulite.com.
The Asheville funk institution’s annual post-Christmas run through the Southeast includes this NYE warm-up set, which will undoubtedly deliver high-energy jams, P-Funk-educated grooves, hip-hop flavor and ample dancing. In fact, the Booty Band practically dares you to try not to – dance, that is. But at its live shows, dance fever is contagious.
Mark Kano and Mike Garrigan
Wednesday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $8-$10. www.eveningmuse.com.
This pair of singer-songwriters cut their professional teeth in the N.C. bands Athenaeum and Collapsis in the ’90s. (Athenaeum was signed by Atlantic Records and released its moderate-hit album “Radiance” in 1998.) The duo have collaborated off and on since, although haven’t played together in Charlotte for quite a while.
Women’s Night at the Double Door
Wednesday 9 p.m. Double Door Inn, 1218 Charlottetowne Ave. $10-$12. www.doubledoorinn.com.
As the Charlotte blues club begins the final week of its farewell, Gigi Dover – who played there with the Rank Outsiders in the ’90s and is featured in the recent documentary chronicling the venue’s history – heads up this girls’ night out. With fellow female singer-songwriter Reeve Coobs and teen musician Maya Beth Atkins.
Comments