Charlotte’s best: The top concerts of 2016

The Observer’s music writers recap their favorite concert experiences of the year:
Jason Isbell, Ovens Auditorium, March 4: The recent Grammy winner drew chills and tears with stories of life and death, love and sobriety, and exhibited his skills as a shredding guitar player. His performances of “Traveling Alone” and “Cover Me Up” with wife Amanda Shires backing him up proved intimate and stunning. – CD
Rihanna, Time Warner Cable Arena, March 20: The Barbadian singer bowled over the crowd with her fashion choices, which included thigh-high chap boots, a nude-colored catsuit, a leather bustier and a shimmery/see-through black dress. But the most eye-popping visual was a humongous shower curtain that served as a canvas for oversized soapy suds. More than any other show this year, hers felt like an extravagant music video brought audaciously to life. – TJ
Santigold, The Fillmore, April 23: Although it started out a little slow, Santi and her always-odd and fascinating dancers created a vibrant party atmosphere as she hit on old hits, topical new tracks, and brought the house down with Jay Z’s “Brooklyn Go Hard.” – CD
Smashing Pumpkins, Ovens Auditorium, April 27: Redeeming himself from the uneven set at the same venue in 2008, frontman Billy Corgan got his groove back by stripping things down, alternating between band and solo performances, and doling out unexpected covers and classic originals. The rare appearance of opener Liz Phair didn’t hurt either. – CD
Rough Francis, Lunchbox Records, April 30: The story of the Hackney brothers’ unsung ’70s punk band Death and local filmmaker Jeff Howlett’s award-winning documentary about them is stranger and more heartwarming than fiction. The sons of surviving bassist Bobby Hackney make up Rough Francis, and their pre-screening performance for a smattering of fans and my young son dancing at the front just added to the layers of warmth. – CD
Lucius, Visulite Theatre, June 13: The Monday following the Orlando nightclub shooting, this indie dance duo’s post-Bonnaroo set served as a cathartic experience for fans of all persuasions and as a reminder of music’s ability to unite in the face of horror and tragedy. – CD
Gwen Stefani, PNC Music Pavilion, July 23: Early on in her 25-song set, the pop star ordered security to allow fans to upgrade their seats under the pavilion and on the lawn to pit passes, which her tour clearly hadn’t sold out. Hundreds caused a stampede as they quickly took advantage. “Just fill in anywhere you like. Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones!” It was a smart call: a packed, pulsating pit made the rest of the show feel much more alive. – TJ
Garbage, The Fillmore, July 23: In the wake of the June release of “Strange Little Birds” – their best album since 1998’s “Version 2.0” – Shirley Manson and company reclaimed their place in alt-rock’s history with an edgy set that balanced newness and nostalgia. She spoke passionately of equal rights and railed against North Carolina’s controversial bathroom bill with “Androgyny,” the rarely-performed-on-the-tour track that seemed tailor-made for the protest. – CD
Carrie Underwood, Spectrum Center, Oct. 23: The country-music megastar’s sprawling, Super Bowl-halftime-worthy stage setup covered most of the arena floor, and every song seemed to reveal a new trick up the creative team’s sleeve – from a center stage that rotated like a lazy Susan to a receding orchestra pit, from a sparks-spewing jukebox to huge pieces of fabric set to motion via wind machines. – TJ
Dolly Parton, Spectrum Center, Nov. 19: The country-music legend admitted to “a little bit of a head cold” requiring repeated visits to the Kleenex stand, but it seemed to affect her voice and her good cheer not at all. Parton, 70, was flawless, charming the cowboy boots off her fans with an endless parade self-deprecating jokes but also touching personal stories and soaring versions of standards like “I Will Always Love You” and “Hello God.” – TJ
Comments