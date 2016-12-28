Hot Concerts

Yarn/Elonzo Wesley
Friday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$15. www.visulite.com.
Deeply imbedded in its adopted home of North Carolina’s roots music, this Brooklyn-formed quartet straddles Southern-steeped country and more eclectic jam band territory with singer-songwriter Blake Christiana at the helm as he channels artists like Drivin’ n’ Cryin’ and Cracker.
Gillian
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
With bubbling synth, longing melodies reminiscent of ’80s soundtracks and singer Kym Hawkins coming across as a modern-day hybrid of Dale Bozzio (of early MTV Missing Persons’ fame) and Karen O, this NYC outfit creates a party atmosphere that doesn’t neglect emotion or intellect.
Futurebirds
Saturday 8:45 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$20. www.visulite.com.
The Athens-based band released “Portico I,” an EP of covers and originals, in November and is planning the second half for the new year. The harmony-driven psych-country outfit, which treads similar waters to Band of Horses, is joined by the High Divers and local trio Amigo.
Andy the Doorbum
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10. www.snugrock.com.
The Plaza Midwood venue’s former door attendant (who got his name doing the same job at the Milestone) brings his unpredictable musical performance art home after moving to Los Angeles for love, art, and travel in 2015. Jaggermouth and Sinners & Saints are also on the lineup.
