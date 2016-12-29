Music & Nightlife

December 29, 2016 7:13 AM

Monster Jam: Jan. 6-7. Spectrum Center.

Katt Williams: Jan. 15. Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Hannibal Buress: Jan. 20. Belk Theater.

Tim Hawkins: Jan. 21. Ovens Auditorium.

Riverdance 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 31-Feb. 5. Ovens.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents “Out Of This World”: Feb. 1-5. Spectrum.

Legends of Southern Hip Hop (Scarface, 8ball & MJG, Pastor Troy, Mystikal, Bun B, Trick Daddy, Juvenile): Feb. 3. Bojangles’.

Winter Jam: Feb. 19. Spectrum.

The Piano Guys: Feb. 22. Ovens.

Nu Soul Revival Tour (Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred the Family Soul, The Foreign Exchange): Feb. 24. Ovens.

Festival of Laughs (Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock): Feb. 25. Ovens.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: March 9. Spectrum.

Casting Crowns: March 11. Bojangles’.

Johnny Mathis: March 31. Ovens.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: April 17. Spectrum.

Brian Regan: April 21. Ovens.

Steve Martin and Martin Short: April 22. Ovens.

Neil Diamond: April 28. Spectrum.

Ms. Lauryn Hill: April 28. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Carolina Rebellion: May 5. Rock City Campgrounds.

Julianne and Derek Hough: Move Beyond Live On Tour: May 10. Ovens.

The Weeknd: May 17. Spectrum.

Lionel Richie (with Mariah Carey): May 21. Spectrum.

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men: July 13. Spectrum.

Bruno Mars: Sept. 14. Spectrum.

