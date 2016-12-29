Monster Jam: Jan. 6-7. Spectrum Center.
Katt Williams: Jan. 15. Bojangles’ Coliseum.
Hannibal Buress: Jan. 20. Belk Theater.
Tim Hawkins: Jan. 21. Ovens Auditorium.
Riverdance 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 31-Feb. 5. Ovens.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents “Out Of This World”: Feb. 1-5. Spectrum.
Legends of Southern Hip Hop (Scarface, 8ball & MJG, Pastor Troy, Mystikal, Bun B, Trick Daddy, Juvenile): Feb. 3. Bojangles’.
Winter Jam: Feb. 19. Spectrum.
The Piano Guys: Feb. 22. Ovens.
Nu Soul Revival Tour (Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred the Family Soul, The Foreign Exchange): Feb. 24. Ovens.
Festival of Laughs (Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock): Feb. 25. Ovens.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: March 9. Spectrum.
Casting Crowns: March 11. Bojangles’.
Johnny Mathis: March 31. Ovens.
Red Hot Chili Peppers: April 17. Spectrum.
Brian Regan: April 21. Ovens.
Steve Martin and Martin Short: April 22. Ovens.
Neil Diamond: April 28. Spectrum.
Ms. Lauryn Hill: April 28. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Carolina Rebellion: May 5. Rock City Campgrounds.
Julianne and Derek Hough: Move Beyond Live On Tour: May 10. Ovens.
The Weeknd: May 17. Spectrum.
Lionel Richie (with Mariah Carey): May 21. Spectrum.
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men: July 13. Spectrum.
Bruno Mars: Sept. 14. Spectrum.
