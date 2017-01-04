4 Charlotte concerts to check out this week

Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$28. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
A little over two years after the Allman Brothers’ final show, drummer and co-founder Trucks isn’t letting up, having launched a new band featuring blues guitarist and vocalist Damon Fowler (who headlined the Double Door and Neighborhood Theatre as a solo artist) and a bevy of acclaimed members from diverse musical backgrounds. He ends his second holiday tour here, before hitting the road again in March.
Personal Space
Tuesday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
On its debut full-length, “Ecstatic Burbs,” this indie rock foursome puts dreamy melodies at the forefront with polished production and songs that drift between punchy to morose longing. Opening acts are Charlotte’s Melt, which picks up where frontman Phil Pucci’s now-defunct band Serfs left off, and female-fronted trio Faye, which balances strength and vulnerability on its own self-titled EP.
Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$22. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
David Lowery – who has fronted CVB since the early ’80s and Cracker since the early ’90s – combines the two on tour since both have released new albums in the past four years. Fans will hear both acts span everything from punk to country and play hits like CVB’s “Take the Skinheads Bowling” as well as Cracker’s string of alt-rock radio staples like “Low” and “Teen Angst.”
Subdudes
Thursday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 S. College St. $20-$39.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The New Orleans veteran’s music touches all the styles the revered city is known for, from swampy romps to gritty blues to funk, soul and zydeco (to name a few). It kicks off its winter tour in the Carolinas. Although not a household name, 30 years into its career it’s become synonymous with the city. It was also featured on HBO’s New Orleans-set “Treme,” which aired from 2010-13.
Comments