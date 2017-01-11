The 8 best concerts in Charlotte this week

Susto
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$15. www.visulite.com.
On its new album “& I’m Fine Today,” songwriter Justin Osborne (Sequoya Prep School) and his Charleston-based band delve into heavy, sometimes enlightening topics (religion, drugs, love, maturity) with an informed intimacy on songs like “Gay in the South” and “Mystery Man.” The group also stretches its folk-rock sound with broader orchestral pop strokes, but never loses its sincerity and earnestness.
The Landing
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5-$7. www.snugrock.com.
This Brooklyn solo act’s seamless blend of futuristic electronica, classic R&B and dreamy dance music is the template for what he calls “space pop.” Whatever it is, the smooth synth-lines and ethereal atmosphere vibe with perky rhythms and a positive feel that sounds fit for a psychedelic ride through the stars.
Firehouse
Saturday 8 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $25-$28. www.amossouthend.com.
Charlotte’s lone entry into the pop metal phenomenon of the late ’80s and early ’90s plays its final hometown show at the venue members have called their local home for more than a decade. The now-L.A.-based band’s concert kicks off a nostalgic run of “final shows” (similar to what fans saw at the Double Door over the past six months) at the South End venue, which is scheduled to close on March 7.
Mike Doughty/Wheatus
Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $17-$20. www.visulite.com.
The former Soul Coughing frontman recently released his ninth solo album, “The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns,” which he describes as a mix of country and trap beats (an odd mix that actually works) and is the result of a somewhat-unconventional collaboration with hip-hop producer Good Goose that follows Doughty’s move to Memphis.
Hungry Girl
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5-$7. www.snugrock.com.
The long-running hometown duo celebrates the release of a six-track EP – “Cool Shots,” its first for budding Charlotte label Refresh Records – which pledges equal allegiances to classic rock, blues rock and grunge metal. Beefy riffs, busy fretwork, biting rhythms and melodic Soundgarden-meets-stoner rock vocals are among the reasons why the pair has become such a live favorite.
Wednesday 13 with Bourbon Crow
Sunday 8:30 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $12-$15. www.amossouthend.com.
The idea of a horror punk ambassador doling out acoustic versions of “I Walked With a Zombie” or “Bad Things” is rather odd, but acoustic is nothing new the China Grove-raised, L.A.-based Wednesday 13 (aka Joseph Poole). In fact, he and his former-guitarist-turned-N.C.-country-artist Rayen Belchere have been giving outlaw country a tongue-in-cheek overhaul since 2005 in their side project Bourbon Crow.
Riff Raff
Wednesday 8 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423, S. Tryon St. $25-$30. www.amossouthend.com.
The rapper/actor – who partly inspired James Franco’s “Spring Breakers” character and was one-third of comical celebrity-rap trio Three Loco – released the follow-up to his debut studio album “Neon Indian” with this summer’s “Pink Panther,” which soared to No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.
The ever-evolving progressive band follows its commercial breakthrough, “If Sorrows Swim,” with 2016’s “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted.” The album highlights the group’s fondness for juxtaposition, balancing bluegrass and rock, instrumentalism and songwriting, and jams and songs; it was recorded between Asheville’s Echo Mountain and Colorado’s Mountain House studios.
Comments