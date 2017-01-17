Star of ‘Wicked,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Glee,’ ‘Beaches’ books Charlotte concert

Broadway lovers, rejoice: Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel will perform at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, July 21, Live Nation announced Tuesday morning.
But while she’ll perform musical-theater favorites, the show isn’t just about showtunes; the 45-year-old star of “Rent” (1995), “Wicked” (2004) and “If/Then” (2014) will actually be touring in support of her fifth solo studio album, “idina.,” a collection of new pop songs released in September.
Menzel also should be recognizable to fans of retired Fox TV series “Glee” (she played Shelby Corcoran from 2010-13) and – by voice, at least – to the millions of children who fawned over her as Elsa in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Frozen” in 2013 (“Let it go, let it go...”).
She last performed in Charlotte at uptown’s McGlohon Theater in 2008.
Tickets for this July’s concert at Live Nation’s amphitheatre, located at the AvidXchange Music Factory, go on sale at 10 .m. Friday, Jan. 27, at www.LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, by phone at 800-745-3000, or at PNC Music Pavilion’s and The Fillmore Charlotte’s box offices. (An artist presale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Details: www.idinamenzel.com/tour.) Menzel also will perform at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh on July 19.
And if you need a more immediate Idina Menzel fix, she’ll play the role of CC (made famous by Bette Midler) in the contemporary remake of “Beaches,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on Lifetime. The soundtrack is available for purchase now at https://wbr.ec/wbmw, and yes, Menzel’s version of “Wind Beneath My Wings” is to die for.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments