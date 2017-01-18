The 8 best concerts in Charlotte this week

Peter Mulvey
Friday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.
After 25 years, the Wisconsin-based poet, guitarist and singer-songwriter drew widespread attention for his oft-covered tribute to the victims of the Charleston shooting, “Take Down Your Flag,” and his “Song for Michael Brown.” He’ll release his 17th album in March. On it, he doesn’t take a hard political stance (it was recorded in early 2015), but fans can count on Mulvey’s powerful social commentary and new songs live.
Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Zappa
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $30-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The rocker is honoring Frank Zappa’s 50-year-old “Freak Out” album by joining his band to tackle some of dad’s more complicated compositions. Dweezil, 46 – who is battling his younger siblings over use of the Zappa name (his band was formerly called Zappa Plays Zappa) also will conduct a workshop for guitar players earlier in the day.
Professor Toon
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. Free. www.snugrock.com.
The Durham-based, Baltimore-raised rapper tempers his dark, biographical tales with slow, dreamy production that incorporates classical and jazz with splashes of R&B and at times dives into early ’90s synth-driven minimalism. He’s opening for Charlotte’s Permanent Vacation crew (Rapper Shane, Elevator Jay, DJ STRTR and A-Huf).
Leisure McCorkle
Friday 10:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davdison St. $10. www.eveningmuse.com.
The veteran Charlotte pop-rock musician – who is a Ph.D.-carrying university professor by day – reteamed with the original lineup of his long-running power pop band for the new album, “5000 Light Years Beyond the Speed of Sound.” After helping shutter the Double Door Inn with a sold-out CD release show last month, the group kicks off what’s likely to be a year of more-frequent regional shows.
Holly Lorette
Saturday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12. www.eveningmuse.com.
On her self-titled 2014 debut album, the Charlotte vocalist (one-half of preschool-geared music group the Jolly Lollies) revealed a classic voice that conjures scenes of smoky lounges and haunted plantations. Although her Southern roots are based in folk, her nuanced delivery weaves together early-20th-century jazz and ’70s AM pop (think Billie Holliday meets Carole King).
Jackyl
Saturday 8:30 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $25-$30. www.amossouthend.com.
Few national bands have become as synonymous with the local club they play annually than the chainsaw-wielding, early-’90s hard-rock band has with Amos’. In that time, frontman Jesse James Dupree has risen to reality-TV stardom on TruTV’s “Full Throttle Saloon,” which gave the band behind “Lumberjack,” and “Down On Me” a recent boost. With Amos’ closing in early March, it’s Jackyl’s last time at the venue.
Circa Survive
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $23.50-$25. www.amossouthend.com.
Following its 2015 10th-anniversary tour (for its debut album, “Juturna”) and the release of frontman Anthony Green’s fourth solo album (“Pixie Queen” in September), the Philadelphia-based progressive post-hardcore act this time celebrates its second album: 2007’s “On Letting Go.”
Infamous Stringdusters
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $18.50-$22.50. www.visulite.com.
On Friday, the progressive string band released, “Laws of Gravity,” which is a good way to describe the adventurous band’s approach to the rules of bluegrass. Acclaimed songwriter Ryan Adams (who has occasionally used them as a backing band) calls the group “the Star Wars of bluegrass,” making this album the quintet’s “Return of the Jedi.”
