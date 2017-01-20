Dweezil Zappa carrying on dad’s legacy amid family fight for right to use his famous name

If you watched MTV or reality television in the late ’80s or ’90s, you likely became familiar with the Zappa kids – who, despite their unusual names and eccentric upbringing, appeared to be part of a well-adjusted all-American family whose siblings often worked together.
That facade faded last spring when Dweezil Zappa, who had been touring playing his father Frank Zappa’s music as Zappa Plays Zappa for more than 10 years, received a cease-and-desist letter from his younger siblings Ahmet and Diva (who received a controlling 60 percent share of the estate) over the use of their father’s name. He’s since changed the name of his tour twice, but the Zappa Family Trust (which fell to the younger siblings when their mother Gail died in October 2015) has filed for a federal trademark for the name.
“The areas they were applying for have the possibility to block me from using the Zappa name. It’s preposterous. It’s the name on my birth certificate,” says Dweezil Zappa, 46, from his tour bus traveling to Knoxville on Monday. “They’re seeking to have that name Zappa in many fields that are unrelated to music. They want to put Frank’s name on marijuana edibles, beer, wine – all things Frank wouldn’t want to do with his name – to try to monetize his name as a brand which is inconsistent with what Frank did in his work.”
Frank Zappa’s fans have largely supported Dweezil Zappa, who returns to Neighborhood Theatre Friday to celebrate 50 Years of Zappa with the anniversary of his dad’s debut album “Freak Show.”
His PledgeMusic campaign has raised 70 percent of its goal with almost two months left before its deadline. Zappa points out that the campaign isn’t a charity. “Awards” include everything from outtakes from his upcoming album and traditional merchandise to his guitars, studio work station, and even the opportunity to play a few rounds of golf with him.
The dispute, which stems from Dweezil’s refusal to relinquish a share of tour merch, hasn’t quashed his desire to share his dad’s music, theoretically in-turn selling more of his father’s records and merch which supports the estate.
“I was there watching my dad in the studio. I played on stage with him. I was there for a ton of the musical output. I carry it forward because I want people to understand the things that were overlooked. If people think they know my dad’s music because they heard ‘Valley Girl’ or ‘Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow’ that’s only scratching the surface,” he explains.
Hence highlighting “Freak Show,” a record that was way ahead of its time considering the doo-wop, holdovers from the ’50s, and the era’s pop and folk music.
“It’s a very strong statement as a first record for any artist,” Zappa says. “We’re taking standout things from the record and playing those, but some of those were studio collage works. For example there’s a vocal thing on the record called ‘It Can’t Happen Here.’ It’s a very strange composition with multiple overdubs. It tests the patience of an audience if they don’t know what we’re doing. It’s like a bizarre comedy sketch in a way.”
“The song that’s most subversive and crazy is ‘Who Are the Brain Police.’ If you put it into perspective with other things that were out at the time, it’s like a slasher movie in comparison.”
Tackling his father’s catalog has expanded his scope as a composer, as evidenced on his 2015 album, “Via Zammata.” Although squabbling with his siblings hasn’t helped to extend the creative stretch he plans on eventually touring behind the record.
He laments the family problems, but remains devoted to the music.
“When dad past my mom made a lot of bad decisions with regards with how to handle his life’s work and it trickled down into a lot of other things that made stuff complicated,” he says. “We were close when my dad was alive.”
Dweezil Zappa
When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St.
Tickets: $30-$35/$70 VIP; Zappa’s guitar master class at 4 p.m. Friday is $75.
Details: www.neighborhoodtheatre.com
