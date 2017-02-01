The 7 best concerts in Charlotte this week

Atmosphere
Friday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
This year marks the 20th for the Minneapolis hip-hop duo, which has long teetered between cult favorite and not-quite-mainstream. Its latest album, “Fishing Blues,” has had a tepid reception among critics put off by the mature perspective of a forty-something father, though others praise emcee Slug’s willingness to share his insecurities – something quite rare in hip-hop.
Legends of Southern Hip Hop
Friday 8 p.m. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $39-$63. www.ticketmaster.com.
This nostalgic night highlights some of the Deep South’s biggest successes and most troubled emcees of the ’90s and ’00s (most have done jail time, which put careers on hold). The lineup features Houston’s Scarface (the Geto Boys), Memphis’s 8Ball & MJG, Miami’s Trick Daddy, Augusta’s Pastor Troy, and “Back That Thang Up” artist Juvenile and his notorious fellow New Orleanian Mystikal.
Faye/Blanket Fort/Secret Guest
Friday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $6. www.petraspianobar.com.
Charlotte’s answer to predominantly female indie-rock groups – of which Charlotte’s had few – throws a pajama party with fitting support act Blanket Fort and Charleston’s Secret Guest. Guitarist Susan Plante isn’t kidding about the theme; she wants to see patrons show up in PJs, bunny slippers, onesies... the works. Look at it this way: You won’t even have to change when you get home at the end of the night.
Radio Lola
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
Coming off the December release of its new album, “The Burden in Our Bones,” this bluesy Charlotte four-piece – fronted by vocal powerhouse Danielle Engle – promises a big 2017. With long-running rock four-piece the Sammies (which released their long-awaited new album “Boy Georgia” in 2016) and Party Battleship, the new project from a group of local music vets led by John Morris.
Winter Splash
Saturday 6 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$17. www.visulite.com.
Reggae-influenced acts Sundried Vibes, Of Good Nature, and Lovely Budz join local Latin rock purveyors Bakalao Stars and Jahlistic, Myrtle Beach’s Treehouse and Asheville/Greenville, S.C.’s L.O.Z Band to celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday. The Jamaican legend, who died in 1981, would have been 72 on Monday.
Second City Guide to the Symphony
Saturday 8 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $21-$108. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) joins the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for this marriage of music and sketch comedy, which includes silly original orchestral pieces as well as traditional works by famous composers. Presented by Second City, the famed Chicago-based comedy troupe that trained everyone from Bill Murray and John Candy to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Tchami
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $18-$23. www.livenation.com.
Just a few years ago, the 31-year-old Parisian producer pioneered the merger of electronic dance music and house in a subgenre he dubbed future house. Noted for its zooming bass, subtly muted melodies, and beats that bounce with elasticity, the genre has since exploded – with DJs like Martin Solveig and One Direction’s Liam Payne incorporating it into their own tracks.
