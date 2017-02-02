Charlotte indie-rock gets a needed dose of estrogen (and canine love) with homegrown Faye

When Charlotte trio Faye starts into the pinnacle of its live set – an uncharacteristically slow song called “Ancient Bones” – it’s as stunningly eerie and tender as any tearjerker in the indie-rock cannon. It’s possibly the genre’s first great love song since Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Maps.”
“I hate when people think it’s a love song,” says guitarist/vocalist Susan Plante, who wrote it.
“But it is a love song,” chimes band mate Sarah Blumenthal-Robbins (bass/vocals), sitting beside her at Workman’s Friend in Plaza-Midwood Monday.
“It’s about the truest kind of love,” Plante agrees. “That song is my baby.”
Plante recalls being at home on the couch – her guitar on her lap and her aging Husky at her feet – when the lyrics hit her, her words giving an ailing animal permission to move on. It’s a gut-wrenching act any animal lover can relate to.
It didn’t sound like a Faye song, but the band transformed it into a haunting indie-rock dirge that keenly illustrated the group’s early potential. It appeared on a cassette-only EP released by the Tiny Engines label in 2016, but can be downloaded from Bandcamp.
The slipper-clad crowd at Petra’s Friday will definitely hear it when the band throws a pajama party (Plante insists patrons wear PJs) with Blanket Fort and Charleston’s Secret Guest.
In Charlotte, Faye is as much of a unicorn as “Ancient Bones” was to the trio’s normally punky, slightly dissonant lo-fi guitar rock. The city has female-fronted bands of all shapes and genres, but few of those – aside from Americana and folk acts – are comprised of all women.
If your tastes swing to ’90s riot grrrl, twee indie-pop, alt-rock, or the current crop, Faye may very well be the local band you’re looking for. It was definitely what Plante was in search of when she took up guitar a few years ago; but finding likeminded female musicians was challenging.
“I always wanted to play guitar and be in a girl band, but I didn’t see a lot of girl bands in Charlotte,” laments Plante, – quality director for an aerospace company by day.
“Susan’s husband boy-banded us,” adds Blumenthal-Robbins, a medical researcher. Evan Plante, another local musician, suggested her to his wife. Blumenthal-Robbins already played guitar in the band Alright! and runs Charlotte-based indie label Self Award Records with husband Josh.
“I went up to her and said, ‘We’re going to be in a band, and we’re going to call it Faye,’ ” Plante recalls. Luckily, they clicked and found a female drummer to round out the lineup. That didn’t stick though. Current drummer Nathaniel Lancaster is male, but that’s fine, they add.
“It’s more important to have the right drummer,” says Blumenthal-Robbins.
“Someone who shared our beliefs,” echoes Plante, who wasn’t interested in having a guy come in and take over. There’s still an assumption when they walk in a club on tour that they’re carrying their boyfriend’s gear or don’t know how to operate their gear, as one sound engineer assumed when he criticized Blumenthal-Robbins’ bass tone.
“It’s like having a second guitarist,” explains Plante of her band mate’s unique approach to the instrument.
“It cuts out a lot of the low end,” adds Blumenthal-Robbins. The sound is as significant to the trio’s sound as Plante’s muscular guitar work, Lancaster’s restrained backbeat, and their intertwining voices.
It’s a sound that’s still evolving.
“I’m pushing to make things more dissonant,” says Plante, who grew up on ’90s indie rock (from Fugazi to Sleater-Kinney), while Blumenthal-Robbins comes from more of a pop-punk/hardcore background.
Yet it’s the latter who writes poppier parts. She shrugs at Plante’s comment with a smile, “I’m still going to play something poppy.”
Faye
When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave.
Tickets: $6.
Details: www.petraspianobar.com.
