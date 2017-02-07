The 9 best concerts in Charlotte this week

HousingFest Unplugged
Friday 6 p.m. Triple C Brewing, 2900 Griffith St. $5. www.housingfest.org.
The annual HousingFest concert isn’t until March when break-out soul throwback St. Paul & the Broken Bones play the Fillmore, but local singer-songwriters Reeve Coobs and Justin Fedor (Ancient Cities, the New Familiars) kick off the fundraiser’s season with an acoustic show. Donations will be accepted and $1 of each beer sold will go to Urban Ministries’ efforts to aid chronically homeless locals.
Special Consensus/Cane Mill Road
Friday 7 p.m. Great Aunt Stella Center, 926 Elizabeth Ave. Free. www.folksociety.org.
Charlotte Folk Society celebrates its 35th year with this veteran bluegrass quartet, who marks its own 40 years with a recent International Bluegrass Music Award (it was also nominated for a Grammy in 2012). It’s joined by N.C. upstart Cane Mill Road, which consists of three teenagers – the youngest of whom received the Folk Society’s scholarship to the Swannanoa Gathering and is a multi-instrumentalist at only 14.
Josh Ritter
Friday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $20-$37.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Rescheduled from early December, the folk-rock singer-songwriter (who headlined last year’s HousingFest coincidentally) returns to Spirit Square before heading to Europe. He’ll try out new material that he premiered for fans during his fall Works in Progress solo shows. It’s a chance to witness the process behind one of his generation’s most acclaimed literary songwriters.
Jeannette Harris/Terence Young Experience
Saturday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $20-$49. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Sax player Harris has backed classic artists such as Howard Hewitt and Teena Marie – who she toured with shortly before the singer’s death – while guitarist Young served as musical director for Ashford and Simpson, Angie Stone, and Lenny Williams. Both revered solo artists in their own right, each performs a set of fluid, emotive jazz that’s a perfect precursor to the romantic holiday.
Johnson Family Valentine’s Day Bash
Saturday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $6. www.snugrock.com.
Brothers and local musicians Chris and Wes Johnson started this annual Valentine’s party at home back in 1992. Since taking it public in 2002, they’ve raised over $6,000 for RAIN (Regional AIDS Interfaith Network). For its 25th anniversary, Charlotte pop-rock vets Leisure McCorkle and Alternative Champs join the Johnsons’ band Hardcore Lounge with DJs Starseed, Godwin and Spaceboy.
Hiss Golden Messenger
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St., $15, www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Since focusing on music full-time in 2014, Durham’s MC Taylor has become a favorite among tastemakers and other musicians for his lyrical detail and ability to weave fresh ideas into the tapestry of the South’s musical traditions. His latest album, “Heart Like a Levee,” pushes folk’s boundaries with psychedelic exploration and horn-fueled gospel soul with the help of A-list triangle friends like Tift Merritt and Mac McCaughan.
Secondhand Serenade/Hawthorne Heights/Ronnie Winter
Monday 6:30 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com
A decade ago, emo was at its commercial height when SS’s John Vesely released his debut album “Awake” while Hawthorne Heights and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus had success on the heavier side. Vesely and the celebrates “Awake’s” anniversary with a remastered re-release (with two new tracks). He kicks off the subsequent tour in CLT with HH and Red Jumpsuit’s Ronnie Winter doing their own acoustic sets.
Lara Americo
Wednesday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $6. www.eveningmuse.com.
The Charlotte-based transgender activist and musician drew national attention as the voice of the ACLU’s campaign against HB2, which featured her testimony. The self-taught indie-rock multi-instrumentalist kicks off the tour for her new EP, “She/They,” during which she and her band will be volunteering with LGBTQ organizations in each city.
Mickey Avalon
Wednesday 9 p.m. The Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave. $20-$25. www.maxxmusic.com.
Combining the debauchery of ’80s glam rock with tongue-in-cheek electro hip-hop and an autobiography addled by drug abuse and tragedy, the L.A. rapper and songwriter continues to defy death (and sometimes good taste) and plays on the sensational aspects of his history on his “Teardrops on My Tombstone” tour.
