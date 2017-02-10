Durham songwriter trades stability for art and finds success with Hiss Golden Messenger

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids Pause

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing

0:50 Ex-Charlotte Bobcat Gerald Wallace