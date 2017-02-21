Chris Brown will ‘Party’ in Charlotte with 50 Cent

R&B/hip-hop star Chris Brown’s boxing match against rapper Soulja Boy? It’s off.
But Brown’s star-studded “The Party Tour” is a go for this spring, and it’s headed to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Tuesday, April 4. The concert will also feature rappers 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.
Brown was last in Charlotte in March 2015, when his beleaguered “Between the Sheets” tour stopped at the uptown arena. The show had been postponed from February due to the singer’s legal problems; he needed to complete community-service obligations tied to his 2009 felony conviction for assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna. (Here’s the Observer’s review of that concert.)
The announcement of the current tour comes on the heels of December’s release of Brown’s “Party” video (featuring Gucci Mane and Usher), and ahead of the forthcoming “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” – his eighth studio album.
One interesting note: As you can see from Brown’s tweet on Monday, the teaser for “The Party Tour” also listed French Montana.
#THEPARTYTOUR. Dates coming soon pic.twitter.com/mOvmqYgqbu— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 20, 2017
This was a little surprising, since French Montana and 50 Cent have a contentious history.
However, no mention of French Montana was made in the official press release issued by Live Nation on Tuesday morning. Hmm...
Anyway, tickets for Brown’s “The Party Tour” go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.livenation.com. The full list of tour dates is here; that link should also have info about a ticket presale that starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
