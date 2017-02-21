Charlotte-area dining notes

French Quarter flavor
▪ Celebrate Fat Tuesday – that’s this Tuesday, Feb. 28 – at Le Méridien (555 S. McDowell St.) as the Sheraton Charlotte’s pop-up bar morphs for Mardi Gras with live jazz, tarot card readings, a live feed from Bourbon Street and, of course, drink specials. The first 100 guests to RSVP will receive VIP Mardi Gras beads good for $5 house wine, $3 domestic beer, $5 hurricanes and $7 fishbowls at all of the hotel’s bars. Don’t toss those beads at the end of the night, though; City Lights Rooftop Bar will observe the same specials on St. Patrick’s Day. 7-11 p.m. 555 S. McDowell St. www.eventbrite.com.
▪ Meanwhile, Suarez Bakery in Park Road Shopping Center (4245 Park Road) is taking orders for its colorful, Louisiana-style King Cakes through March 4. Orders can be placed by phone or in person, and require 48 hours’ notice. Cakes range from $16-$35 depending on size, and filling choices include cinnamon sugar, cream cheese or pecan praline. 704-525-0145.
Mystery solved
No idea what kombucha is? Find out Wednesday, when Lenny Boy Brewing Co. hops across town for a tasting at NoDa Company Store (3221 Yadkin Ave.). Come find out what the much-fussed-over ancient health tea actually tastes like from 6-8 p.m.
Would you like wine with that?
▪ Treehouse Vineyards (311 Bay St., Monroe) is hosting a cook-off Saturday during which contestants will serve up samples of chili and cookies. Customers can taste, vote, then eat a bowl of their favorite. Prizes will be given for easiest, hottest, most creative, people’s choice, and the grand champ. And if you can’t kill five hours tasting chili and cookies, there’s also a blind wine tasting, live music, raffles and bingo. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 4-10 p.m. $10. 704-283-4208
▪ Reid’s Fine Foods SouthPark will host a steak and bourbon dinner Thursday (March 2). Dry-aged steak will be paired with Kentucky’s Old Forester Bourbon. $65. Reservations: stephanie@reids.com.
