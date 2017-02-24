John Mayer coming back to Charlotte this summer

A summer leg has been added to singer/guitarist John Mayer’s “The Search for Everything World Tour,” which now will stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Aug. 15 and Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh on Aug. 16.
Each concert on the tour will be comprised of full-band, solo-acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, through www.livenation.com; select packages include premium tickets and meet-and-greets Citi cardmembers will get access to a pre-sale from 10 a.m. this Tuesday through 10 p.m. next Friday. Check www.johnmayer.com/tour for other presale opportunities.
The second wave of music from Mayer’s “The Search for Everything” was released Friday (it’s available here) and consists of four new songs: “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless” and “Roll It on Home.” The album – which Mayer began recording in 2014 – will be released in its entirety on April 14 through Columbia Records.
Mayer performed on the PNC Music Pavilion stage just last June, when he was here as part of a Dead & Compans lineup that included Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir; Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge; and “Fare Thee Well” and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.
