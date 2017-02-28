The 7 best concerts in Charlotte this week

Amos’ Last Show
Sunday 4 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $10-$15. www.amossouthend.com.
Several of the South End club’s regular acts – including Beyond the Fade, Auxilia, Beyond the Broken, and A Graceful Regret – bid adieu to the venue, which is closing after 17 years in its current location. Also: Popular tribute bands Appetite for Destruction and Badfish play Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.
John Cowan with Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Sunday 7 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 511 E. 36th St. $22.50-$32.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The soul-singing co-founder of influential progressive bluegrass act New Grass Revival (who also moonlights as the Doobie Brothers’ bassist) teams with the award-winning Cherryville-based couple. Together, they’ll tackle songs from the Aldridges’ new Top 10 album, “Faster and Farther,” from Cowan’s solo career, and more.
Los Lonely Boys
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $32.50-$42.50. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Grammy-winning Texican rock trio infused tracks with reggae and conjunto – the style of Latin music their father played – on its 2014 comeback album, “Revelations,” which came after Henry Garza’s recovery from a bad stage fall. But with three years passed, fans anxiously await new tunes from the Garza brothers.
Cold War Kids/Middle Kids
Sunday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
Yes, it’s an all-ages show, but not because both bands have “kids” in their name. With shades of ’90s rock and INXS, Cold War Kids readies for the release of its sixth album, “L.A. Divine,” on April 7. Australian opener Middle Kids has enjoyed stateside success with the single “Edge of Town” and released its debut EP last month.
Amy Ray
Tuesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$22. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Ray – one half of the folk-pop duo the Indigo Girls – has explored rock, punk and, in 2014, old-timey country as a solo artist. That most recent effort, “Goodnight Tender,” was a Southern affair with Carolinians Jim Brock, Heather McEntire and Phil Cook of Megafaun backing her. Cook, by the way, is also on Tuesday’s bill.
Young the Giant
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.50. www.livenation.com.
This California act has retained its radio popularity like few young alternative bands can. Over the course of three albums – the latest being 2016’s “Home of the Strange” – it’s clocked eight Top 40 alternative and rock singles with a sound that balances vocalist Sameer Gahdia’s swelling emotion, flowery pop and heavier rock.
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$22. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Born in Wilson, N.C., the veteran soul singer left the South for NYC and launched a successful singing career through the ’70s that garnered comparisons to James Brown. At 63, he remains an emotive singer and phenomenal showmen. His band’s not too shabby either, as it proves again on his latest album, “Special Night.”
Comments