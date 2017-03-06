Want to go to Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy’s big BBQ?

You’ve seen them on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, heard them on SiriusXM’s “Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” and seen them again on their 2016 Netflix stand-up special “We’ve Been Thinking...”
Up next: This September, fans of Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy (real name: Dan Whitney) will be able to check out these two comedians live in Charlotte when the pair headlines a brand-new comedy and music festival at PNC Music Pavilion.
Dubbed “Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ,” promoter Live Nation also plans to pack the Sept. 15 show with musical guests including Foghat (“Slow Ride”) and The Marshall Tucker Band. Those two bands have been confirmed; others are expected to be added as the show draws closer.
According to Live Nation’s announcement, the family-friendly festival will offer “over six hours of entertainment. ... The concourse will feature a full selection of local barbeque options and a number of festival activities including dunk tanks, backyard games and more.”
Charlotte is among just five cities on the initial list of tour dates that also includes Clarkston, Mich., where the “Backyard BBQ” launches; Noblesville, Ind., Houston and Dallas.
Foxworthy (best-known for “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and “You might be a redneck” jokes) and Larry The Cable Guy (best-known for voicing Mater in Disney-Pixar’s “Cars” movies) have collaborated over and over again for years – most recently on that Netflix special, taped during the “We’ve Been Thinking...” tour that started in 2015 and wraps up next month.
Plenty of reviews of that tour are available online, including here and here and here.
As for their forthcoming festival, the comics released these statements as part of the Live Nation press release Monday:
“Let’s be honest,” Foxworthy said. “If we didn’t have music and laughter we’d all go crazy! We’re trying to bring folks a double dose of both in one night. I can’t wait to kick this off and keep my sanity in check! See you there!”
“If you don’t like this tour you need your American credentials taken away!” added Larry The Cable Guy. “This is gonna rock! I’m glad to be a part of such a fun event. I might even get to sing! (Only at sound check).”
Tickets for “Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ” will go on sale to the general public March 17 at www.livenation.com, although a Citi cardmember pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 10 p.m. Friday, with details at www.citiprivatepass.com. VIP meet-and-greet packages are available for $399 (ages 21 and older only).
More information on the show is available at www.jeffandlarrybbq.com.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
