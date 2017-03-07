The 7 best concerts in Charlotte this week

The Head and the Heart
Friday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $26.50. www.ticketmaster.com.
The sextet took its time decamping to separate places on the globe (from Haiti to Richmond) and getting back to life outside of touring before hitting reset for its new album, “Signs of Light.” Expanding on its folk-rock and indie roots, the recharged band readies for a busy season that places it on almost every festival, from Coachella in April to Lollapalooza Berlin in September.
Junior Astronomers/Cuzco
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. Free. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Black Sheep Skate Shop premieres its new video and celebrates its collaboration with Nike SB – the sheep in wolf’s clothing sneaker. Along for the ride: Charlotte’s Junior Astronomers – who revealed its new single and upcoming album release last week – and local Cuzco, which released its own EP of experimental mathy instrumentals “A Medicine for Melancholy” last month.
Deafheaven/This Will Destroy You/Emma Ruth Rundle
Friday 9 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $19. www.livenation.com.
This whole bill can be described as an exercise in dynamics. Deafheaven, the headliner, juxtaposes screaming cacophony and graceful ambiance. Texas’ instrumental combo This Will Destroy You commemorates 10 years since its debut, “Young Mountain.” And Rundle proves the wild card with languid tempos and hypnotic melodies that feel like spells as much as songs.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory. $27. www.livenation.com.
The breakout Alabama soul powerhouse headlines this year’s HousingFest, a concert presented by the Urban Ministry Center to combat homelessness. The Birmingham sextet has come a long way since making its local debut at 2013’s God Save the QC festival. Fronted by bold vocalist Paul Janeway, the group has since opened for the Rolling Stones and released its second album, “Sea of Noise,” in September.
Modern Primitives
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
The Charlotte-based psychedelic garage rock trio has been a consistent live force for over six years. It’s honed its sound on countless stages, bridging fuzzy breakneck guitar squall and dirty soul that begs for dancing girls on pedestals sans the era’s signature squawking synth. With all the live shows behind it, the group’s new album – which it celebrates this week – should be a tight affair.
Son Volt
Sunday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $22-$25. www.visulite.com.
Grammy winner Jason Isbell recently tweeted that both Son Volt and Wilco have surpassed their founders’ Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy’s highly influential early band Uncle Tupelo. For his part, Farrar he’s got new tricks up his sleeve on the new album, “Notes of Blue,” connecting country with the blues by building songs around distinct guitar tunings used by Mississippi Fred McDowell, Skip James and Nick Drake.
Troyboi
Saturday 8:45 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$20. www.visulite.com.
Run through the British producer’s tracks on Beatport and you find the versatile artist flitting between atmospheric R&B and pop-charged hip-hop, club bangers that pound the dancefloor into submission and frantic video-game-influenced rap scattered with pulsing reggae, reggaeton and snaking Middle-Eastern influences injected. He’s already worked with Diplo, Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams.
