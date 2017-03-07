Son Volt connects the dots between country and blues on gritty eighth album

In the opening songs of Son Volt’s eighth studio album, “Notes of Blue,” frontman Jay Farrar prophesizes “there will be damage/there will be hell to pay/light after darkness/that is the way.”
He follows leadoff song “Promise the World’s” reluctant acceptance with “Back Against the Wall,” which uses broad strokes that seem to allude to the current political climate: “All the signs say make a stand as one/what survives the long cold winter will be stronger and can’t be undone” could have been a rallying cry at Standing Rock.
“These songs were written going back two years,” Farrar says. “Certainly there were a few that have some political intent. ‘Cherokee St.’ (mentions) the high incarceration rate in this country. In this case it just happened that they’re relevant now. I read the news and think about what some of my heroes like Woody Guthrie would say about what’s going on now.”
The timeliness was unintentional.
“It’s a quirky aspect of music,” he adds. “A song can be inspired by one thing and can be interpreted different ways and have different meanings applied to it and they can all work.”
Those two tracks in particular were inspired by English folk songwriter Nick Drake, one of three artists – along with blues musicians Mississippi Fred McDowell and Skip James – that Farrar looked to for inspiration this time out. It wasn’t the message in their music he was delving into, though. It was the sound.
Farrar honed in on alternate guitar tunings that each artist used to set him off in a direction with the central idea behind the album being that “Notes of Blue” wouldn’t sound like previous Son Volt recordings.
“There’s a certain mystique (with new tunings). You’re relearning the instrument. Learning new chord configurations and voicing,” says Farrar. “I also wanted to focus on the finger-picking guitar style. That’s another common thread with these three and many folk guitarists. That was a commonality.”
The tunings led him back to his electric guitar after having just toured as an acoustic trio to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Son Volt’s first album, “Trace.” He also unearthed the old amplifier that graces “Trace’s” cover.
The resulting songs aren’t necessarily typical blues. There are folkier Americana songs. Others drum up images of the Old West, while Son Volt’s gets uncharacteristically heavy, turning up the fuzz and grit on songs like “Static,” “Cherokee St.,” “Lost Souls” and “Sinking Down.”
“I was inspired by types of blues music that aren’t quite as popular,” he says. “No wine shirts and fedoras.”
He didn’t want to make another cut and dried country record.
“Folk-blues was such a big part of early country music. The idea was to dig a little deeper and find out where the common threads were between blues and country.”
Given the electrified nature of the record, Son Volt’s live sets may be a little more rocking this time around.
“It is more representative of the electric side of Son Volt. There’s always been that duality with the louder electric stuff and quiet acoustic. It’s comprised of a handful of songs from ‘Notes of Blue.’ The rest are representative of the whole catalog, going back to Uncle Tupelo.”
What fans won’t see is that familiar album cover amplifier. It doesn’t travel, says Farrar.
“It’s more of a museum piece.”
Son Volt
When: 8 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave.
Tickets: $22-$25.
Details: 704-358-9200; www.visulite.com.
