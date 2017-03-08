This just in: Ed Sheeran’s 2017 tour is making a Charlotte stop

Ed Sheeran has announced a Sept. 3 show at uptown Charlotte’s Spectrum Center as part of a 48-date North American arena tour.
Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017
The 26-year-old British pop-rocker will also play at Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Sept. 2 and at the North Charleston Center in South Carolina on Sept. 5.
Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at spectrumcentercharlotte.com and ticketmaster.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
A limited number of tickets will be available via a fan presale that starts 10 a.m. on Monday, March 13. Register here for access to the pre-sale.
Sheeran was last in Charlotte on Sept. 11, 2014; at the time, it was his first-ever headlining arena tour of North America. As he did at the Grammy Awards last month, he played alone on the stage for nearly two hours, working a sound box on the stage for the background music and effects.
