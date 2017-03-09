Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey’s Charlotte concert? It’s been canceled.

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey late Thursday afternoon abruptly canceled a concert that was scheduled for uptown Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on May 21. No reason was given in the press release issued by promoter Live Nation.
However, Richie (billed as the headliner of the tour) recently postponed the entire tour because the 67-year-old singer is still recovering from a knee procedure. In a statement, he’d said: “When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” he said. “I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”
It’s been a rough winter for both of the performers. On New Year’s Eve, Carey delivered a legendarily disastrous live performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” involving a faulty earpiece and a vocal track that made clear she’d planned to lip-sync from the start.
In an interview with Rolling Stone last month, she had this to say in reflecting on the incident:
“I used to get upset by things. This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f------ stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”
As for the Charlotte show, tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase.
This would have been a big deal, by the way: Carey – who has more No. 1 singles in history than anyone but The Beatles (she’s tied with Elvis Presley) – has never performed in Charlotte.
