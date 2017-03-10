Sans sex scenes, ‘Game of Thrones’ concert was weird but wonderful

Rabid “Game of Thrones” fans everywhere had their faces glued to their Facebooks on Thursday afternoon, when they watched a block of ice melt for more than an hour as part of a promotional stunt that ultimately served as one big teaser for Season 7 – which we now know will (finally) premiere on July 16.
Later that night, a much smaller (relatively speaking) gathering of rabid “Game of Thrones” fans converged inside uptown’s Spectrum Center to watch something that also ultimately kinda-sorta served as one big teaser for Season 7.
But what went down in Charlotte was way, way, way more interesting to watch.
Now, in some respects, “The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” – a mash-up of soul-stirring orchestral re-creations of the hit HBO series’ score, often-bone-crunchingly brutal show highlights and eye-popping/eyeball-searing special effects – is quite possibly the most ambitious but also the most dubious show I’ve seen staged at our arena.
I mean, it’s one thing to throw “Star Wars” highlights up on a big screen and have a symphony score them live in a 1,200-seat theater, as happened at the Knight in January, or to take a similar tack with “Star Trek” and set it at the Belk (capacity: 2,100), as happened a year ago.
But taking a less-proven property like “GoT” into a venue built for 20,000, and decorating that venue with massive nesting octagonal video screens; even-more-massive rectangular screens; a sprawling stage set-up that resembles the one Carrie Underwood used during her last tour; and rock-concert touches like fog machines, pyrotechnics and confetti?
Sounded like a good way for HBO to lose a lot of money.
And yet, from the moment a replica of the Iron Throne rose from a fountain of sparks at center stage as composer Ramin Djawadi launched his musicians (which included a large contingent of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra members) into the opening bars of TV’s earworm-iest theme on Thursday night, the concert had its hooks in me.
To describe the show in broad strokes is to say it uses highlights of Djawadi’s score – which is by turns lush and bombastic – as the backdrop for montages of “Thrones” footage that summarize character arcs and story arcs. Ned Stark’s. Jon Snow’s. Daenerys Targaryan’s. Bran’s. Theon’s. Sansa and Arya’s. Even Melisandre’s.
As it turns out, the two-hour-and-20-minute experience is much more layered than the average fan might expect.
Example 1: During the melancholy “Goodbye Brother,” a violist rose on a hydraulic lift on a stage at the opposite end of the arena from the orchestra, as a sheer curtain dropped from above to shroud her. On the big screens, there were animations of a weirwood tree – bone-white, with blood-red leaves. Then, red leaves dropped from the rafters by the hundreds, while the animated tree appeared to lose its leaves. The effect was truly breathtaking.
Example 2: During “Reign,” thousands of tiny squares of white paper flitted to the ground to set up the sequence in which the Wildlings wage an assault on The Wall. (I also could swear someone tapped the down button on the thermostat a few times right before all that, to add to the effect.)
Example 3: As “Sons of the Harpy” boomed, Daenerys was shown leading her dragons in the attack at Slaver’s Bay in Mereen, and when the one she’s riding burps up some fire, flames shot up from the stage in several places. Fans in the lower level could literally feel the heat.
In fact, there seemed to be such a premium on immersiveness that I half-expected someone might come up and slit my throat from behind during “The Red Wedding” segment, and wouldn’t have been all that surprised if I’d had to dodge a cluster of 3-D arrows from Ramsay Bolton’s archers during “The Battle of the Bastards.”
Those two scenes, by the way, are object lessons in Djawadi’s brilliance as a composer. Watching them back, it’s clear how magnificently he captured the shock of Robb and Catelyn Stark’s deaths and the awe of Jon Snow’s determination – just by virtue of the fact that you get so lost in those scenes so quickly, all over again.
I actually forgot, as I was watching, that live musicians were in the house. And that’s what great music does: It pulls you into the scene.
As more-trivial surprises go, while Djawadi’s traveling musicians looked (and I say this affectionately) like they were borrowed from the Renaissance Festival, I was surprised to not see more cosplay in the crowd Thursday night. There were a couple of women dolled up as Khaleesis, but otherwise concertgoers’ fashion choices were pretty staid.
Meanwhile, shouts of “Hodor!” – like shouts of “Free Bird!” at a Lynyrd Skynyrd show – were a cliche from the start; whereas the guy who hollered “Zig-zag!” right before Rickon Stark took off into the field at Bolton’s behest genuinely made me snicker.
I should also mention that the violence was toned down in clips, somewhat, via judicious editing, and the gratuitous sex that is a hallmark of the series was nowhere to be found.
But don’t worry, “GoT” fans: You’re guaranteed to get an eyeful starting July 16.
