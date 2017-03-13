Paul Simon is coming to Charlotte. Here’s when and where:

Paul Simon – yes, he of iconic folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel – will perform a June 6 concert at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Live Nation announced Monday morning.
The 75-year-old singer-songwriter is touring in support of 2016 album “Stranger to Stranger” (his 13th as a soloist), although certainly the expectation is also that he’ll perform ’70s hits like “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Kodachrome” and “Loves Me Like a Rock.”
His old co-conspirator, Art Garfunkel, did a show here less than three years ago, at now-closed Amos’ Southend. But if Simon’s played a Charlotte venue in the past few decades, we’re not aware of it (but we’re digging through the old archives this morning to check for sure).
The closest Simon has gotten to Charlotte in recent years: a concert at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in May 2016, when a reviewer called him “nostaglic and fresh.”
And that’s the Paul Simon we hope to get this June, as opposed to the one who showed up at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last July. Of that performance, former Observer associate editorial-page editor Eric Frazier wrote: “He sounded as over-the-hill as he looked. The word ‘caterwauling’ could fairly apply.”
That said, the guy’s been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, both with Simon & Garfunkel and as a soloist. His 1986 “Graceland” album sold 14 million copies and won Grammys for Album and Record of the Year.
And that album, by the way, produced a song – “You Can Call Me Al” – that yielded one of the best music videos of the MTV era:
Tickets for Simon’s June 6 show at CMCU Amphitheatre (which is located at the AvidXchange Music Factory on the edge of uptown) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, the PNC Music Pavilion and Fillmore Charlotte box offices, or by phone 800-745-3000.
