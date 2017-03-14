The 7 best concerts in Charlotte this week

Annabelle’s Curse
Saturday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $8-$10. www.eveningmuse.com.
This folk-rock quintet celebrates the release of its new album, “Here and Now,” which follows the David Mayfield-produced debut that put them on the map. Tim Kilbourne and Carly Booher share vocals that lead its blend of down-home porch music and epic rock songs, evoking the kind of whooping, unifying response usually reserved for Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers.
Waxahatchee/Kevin Morby/Mary Lattinmore
Saturday 8 p.m. Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. $15-$20. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Alabama native Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee – one of N.C. label Merge Records’ most buzzed-about acts of the last few years – strips down old songs and plays some newer ones on this triple solo bill. She and Morby (who both tread in less-folk/more-indie-rock territory) rely on the intimacy of their guitars, while Lattimore manipulates her harp in new, trippy ways.
Monday Night Allstars
Monday 10 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $7. www.visulite.com.
When the Double Door closed in January, its Monday Night Allstars – a fixture at the venue – lost their home. Luckily, they’ve found a new one at Visulite, where they’ll hold their weekly jam. If you haven’t seen it before, the group is made up of singer Shana Blake, bassist Rick Blackwell, saxophonist Ziad Rabie, percussionist Jim Brock, guitarist Joe Lindsay and drummer Chris Allen. It’s a local institution that deserves your attention.
Black Violin
Tuesday and Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $20-$49.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The Florida-bred duo has turned expectations of violinists on its head since winning “Showtime at the Apollo” in 2005. Wilner Baptiste and Kevin Sylvester draw on their youth, which juxtaposed classical training imposed by their families and hip-hop culture absorbed from their peers. It’s that unrivaled original sound that’s made them such an incredible live hit.
Simple Plan
Wednesday 7 p.m. The Fillmore, NC Music Factory Blvd. $26. www.livenation.com.
The Canadian pop-punk band celebrates the 15th anniversary of its debut album, “No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls,” which was its first in a string of frat humor titles that became mainstream post-Blink 182 (one of the group’s early mentors). While shades of maturity revealed themselves over the past decade and half, the group is still having fun making crass jokes and being outrageous.
Minus the Bear/Beach Slang/Bayonne
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $22.50. www.livenation.com.
Seattle’s Minus the Bear, another early ’00s favorite, teams up with two much-talked-about indie-rock outfits. Beach Slang is one of the most exciting traditional guitar rock acts to emerge in recent memory with nods to the Replacements, Husker Du and Foo Fighters. On the flip side, Roger Sellers (aka Bayonne) is a solo act whose frenetic compositions are more atmospheric and less confrontational.
Reverend Horton Heat/Unknown Hinson
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$22. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
One of the most unusual and original acts to ever call Charlotte home is gun-toting, guitar-slinging, country-singing vampire Unknown Hinson. The voice of “Squidbillies” Early Cuyler, Hinson revels in white-trash tales and honky-tonk humor while looking like the love child of Hank Williams Sr. and Dracula. He’s found a new audience with the psychobilly Reverend. Together, they elevate each other’s camp and fire on stage.
Comments