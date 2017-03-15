Trump says Snoop Dogg has ‘failing career.’ But rapper coming to Charlotte anyway.

Snoop Dogg has announced a new tour to go along with his new public feud with President Donald Trump, and that tour will make a stop at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, April 30.
The #WellnessRetreat is comin to ur hood this spring! be first to get access wit the exclusive VIP packages n gear ! https://t.co/xO2Q45kaQg pic.twitter.com/JSrRTDaYGa— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 14, 2017
The 45-year-old rapper’s “Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour,” which also will feature hip-hop group Flatbush Zombies and rapper Berner, marks his second visit to Charlotte in less than a year; last July, he co-headlined a concert at PNC Music Pavilion with Wiz Khalifa.
But about that hostility with our president. On Sunday, Snoop Dogg released a new music video for his track “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix) that includes – among other bizarre moments – a clip of the artist firing a toy gun at the head of a clown version of Trump, who is dressed in a suit and too-long red necktie.
You can see the video here, although we should preface it by saying it does contain explicit language (skip to the 3:00 mark if you just want to see the “Ronald Klump” part):
In an interview with Billboard, Snoop said he wasn’t looking for the video to elicit any response from Trump.
“When I be putting s--- out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” the rapper said. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f------ clown as president, and the s--- that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”
But on Wednesday morning, he did in fact get a quasi-personal response from Trump himself, by way of a tweet that went out to the POTUS’s 26.5 million followers.
Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017
The tweet followed on the heels of a TMZ Live interview with Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who said of the “Lavender” video:
“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that. I’m not really sure I understand the artistic value to having somebody dress up as Trump and firing a weapon at him.”
If you didn’t watch the video clip, here’s what happens: Snoop (wearing dark sunglasses) fires the toy gun, a realistic gunshot sound does ring out, and a flash appears to come from the muzzle. But the Trump-clown (wearing white gloves) never falls to the ground and doesn’t suffer any wound; the toy guy is left with a flag extending from it that reads “BANG.”
Anyhow... tickets for Snoop Dogg’s Charlotte show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.
