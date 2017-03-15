Trump says Snoop Dogg has ‘failing career.’ But rapper coming to Charlotte anyway.

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting Pause

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics