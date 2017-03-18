Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books' Pause

1:24 St. Patrick's Day Parade

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

2:21 Charlotte 49ers football coach Brad Lambert discusses what he's watching for this spring

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

2:05 Texas Southern's Ocean of Soul marching band fires up NCAA tournament crowd

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word