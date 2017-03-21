Charlotte-area dining notes

Burly Wines, located just east of Napa, got its unusual name from owner Hank McCrorie – whose college football nickname was Burly Bear. McCrorie will host a wine dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in SouthPark (6000 Fairview Road) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Duck canapes and cauliflower bisque with pancetta are paired with Burly’s whites; the winery’s star cabernet sauvignon is served beside a tortilla with chorizo, andouille sausage, sweet potato and smoky hollandaise sauce; and its select grade cab is presented alongside the broiled filet with chimichurri drizzle atop a bed of red curry butternut squash mash. Blackberry cannoli stacks top the meal, which runs $115 per person. Reservations: http://www.ruthschris.com/Reservation?id=charlotte-south-park.
Winging it
Fancy yourself a food critic? Charlotte’s inaugural Wing Fest takes place at Rooftop 210 (210 E. Trade St., #B320) from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and you’re the judge, as Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Carolina Ale House, Blackfinn Ameripub, Whisky River, Libretto’s Pizzeria, StrikeCity, Coaltrane’s Char Grill, Pint Central, Bisonte Pizza Company and Seoul Food Meat Company compete for the title of best, hottest and most unique wings. Tickets include 12 wing tastings, beer samples and a chance to catch the wing-eating contest at 7 p.m. $25-$30 ($12 for kids with purchase of adult ticket). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlotte-wing-fest-tickets-31292666207.
For the heart
Bonterra Dining & Wine Room (1829 Cleveland Ave.) will continue its Vintner’s Dinner Series with a charity dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the Heartbright Foundation that pairs Switchback Ridge wines with five courses from Chef R. Blake Hartwick. Switchback Ridge’s Kelly Peterson will be on hand for the farm-driven, meat-focused meal. Each course features scallops, pork shank, heart of ribeye or venison loin, paired with Switchback Ridge reds; crème caramel and coffee finish the meal. Heartbright’s Free Cardiac Resource Center offers education and preventive cardiology programs in disadvantaged areas. $135 per person. Reservations: 704-373-3002 or http://heartbright.org/control.cfm?id=280.
New food party
Dean & DeLuca’s Phillips Place location celebrates the addition of meat, seafood and produce to its store at 6 p.m. Thursday (March 30) with tastings, demos and discounts. During the Spring Tasting event, the store will offer half off drinks from both the bar and coffee bar; a chef’s demo featuring fish, pork and apps; and free samples of chocolates, cheeses, charcuterie, pastries and wine. The store also features selections that highlight its new products or come from its social catering menu, including sesame tuile cones filled with tuna tartar and kobe corned beef brisket sliders. The meat and seafood is sourced from specialty farms like Joyce Farms and Heritage Farms Cheshire Pork, while seafood comes from NYC’s Fulton Fish Market and Atlantic Sapphire Salmon. Much of its produce was acquired from N.C. growers, with a focus on farms no more than 40 miles outside the city. Parks Brothers Band will provide live music at the free event. www.deandeluca.com/spring-tasting-nc.
Out with the old
Customers of Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant on Central Avenue were surprised to find a sign on the door last week announcing that the long-running dumpling house has permanently closed after 21 years. Owner Yee Kam chose not to renew the lease, which will be up in April.
In with the new
Plaza Midwood’s Moo & Brew is set to open a second location in the former Revolution Pizza & Ale House spot in NoDa (corner of N. Davidson and 36th streets). The restaurant owners recently signed the lease, but no opening date is set yet.
