The 8 best concerts in Charlotte this week

The Travelin’ McCourys & Jeff Austin Band
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $17-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Del McCoury’s top-notch backing band (sons Ronnie and Rob McCoury with Jason Carter and Alan Bartram) joins the former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player in tribute to the Grateful Dead. While it sounds like a stretch for the McCourys – who honed their chops playing traditional, if breakneck, bluegrass – the foursome is still a versatile powerhouse that has simply expanded its repertoire.
Storm Large & the Charlotte Symphony
Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $19-$99. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The Oregon-based Pink Martini singer with the storied past (she’s fronted rock bands and appeared as a contestant on the 2006 reality series “Rock Star: Supernova”) can sing pretty much anything. And sing it well. She and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra tackle the Great American Songbook of classics like “My Funny Valentine” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” as well as more contemporary standards.
Thursday
Saturday 7:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
If you were an adolescent watching Thursday in the early 2000s on Tremont Music Hall’s then-still-somewhat-new Casbah Stage, chances are you were influenced by such an unbridled, emotional, yet heavy performance. You can experience that intensity again (on a larger scale, in a larger club) when the N.J. post-hardcore band passes through after reuniting last year following a five-year break. With Basement, Touche Amore and Wax Idols.
Grown Up Avenger Stuff
Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $8. www.visulite.com.
The Charlotte alt-rock quartet debuts new vocalist Ray Stern to a hometown crowd, at its first local show in a year. Having spent seven years, countless shows and several releases with founding vocalist Deirdre Kroener (now with female trio Chosovi), expectations are high. But if the group’s new single “A.I.M.” is any indication, Stern seems a fitting replacement – enough similarities to pull off old material, but enough originality to make it her own.
JD McPherson
Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $14-$18. www.visulite.com.
It’s been two years since the Oklahoma guitarist/singer-songwriter released the follow-up to his 2012 breakout “Signs & Signifiers.” That 2015 album, “Let the Good Times Roll,” proved that a contemporary artist can soak classic rockabilly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis and R&B without succumbing to the retro label (much like the Smith did with its influences). Backed by a stacked band, his is a jumping live show.
Geoff Tate
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $17-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The former Queensryche vocalist presents his old band’s catalog like you’ve probably never heard it before on the career-spanning Ryche acoustic tour. Backed by seven musicians from the U.S. and Ireland (on mandolin, saxophone, guitar, cello and percussion), Tate takes on songs like “Silent Lucidity” – which isn’t so far from its original version – as well as heavier hitters like “Jet City Woman” and “Empire.” That’s where things get really interesting.
Leela James/Daley
Thursday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.50. www.livenation.com.
With soul singer James’ new album “Did It For Love” dropping Friday, and U.K. songwriter Daley’s new Jill Scott-aided single “Until the Pain is Gone” out last week, the duo teams up on tour. Both take a page from classic soul and ’80s R&B but repackage it with a modern sheen to appeal to a contemporary audience, so the surprise pairing seems like a good fit.
Me & Molly
Thursday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $7. www.eveningmuse.com.
Although Nashville songwriters Molly Stevens and Declan McGarry recorded the album “Old Friends” as a duo, on this tour Stevens duets with 21-year-old wunderkind Matthew Hope. Why the change? McGarry decided after “Old Friends” was released he couldn’t leave his newborn behind, so a new plan was hatched for Stevens to perform with an array of companions. With Ann McCue.
