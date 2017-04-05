Chris Brown took off his UNC shirt and tossed it into the crowd. Chaos ensued.

1:51 Charlotte Knights Media Day 2017 Pause

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:25 South Charlotte apartment fire

1:39 UNC's Roy Williams on his Dadgum 'Royisms'

0:57 UNC's Roy Williams on refs: 'It's a very difficult game to call'

0:35 Time lapse video of fans celebrating national championship on Franklin Street

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

1:08 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street