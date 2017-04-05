Chris Brown took off his UNC shirt and tossed it into the crowd. Chaos ensued.

I hate to say that trouble seems to follow Chris Brown around everywhere, but: Trouble seems to follow Chris Brown around everywhere.
And “everywhere” now includes Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, where up until a little after 10 o’clock on Tuesday night things actually seemed to be going pretty well for Breezy as he made his fourth stop on the “Party Tour” he launched in Baltimore last week. (Or, that is, “pretty well” considering the fact that Brown’s top support act – rapper 50 Cent – dropped out right before the opening date due to scheduling conflicts.)
Then, 16 songs into an energetic 20-song set packed with his smoothest dance moves, the man who is as famous for his R&B as he is infamous for his criminal record decided it’d be a good idea to use a costume change to throw on a blue North Carolina T-shirt touting the Tar Heels as national champions. He was right; the decision was met with approving shrieks.
But his mistake – the thing that canceled out the smart fashion choice – was the moment during the night’s final song, “Party,” when he peeled off the tee to reveal his tatted torso and well-maintained six-pack abs, and unceremoniously flipped it behind his back into a crowded Section 105.
Now, Brown had been throwing articles of clothing at fans all night, starting with a cap he tossed heading into “(Yo) Excuse Me Miss” early on that didn’t make it over the security barricade. Someone scored a black windbreaker. Someone else got a hoodie.
The Tar Heels shirt, though – that was the holy grail. And he had to have known that. He had to have known that it would cause trouble. Right? I mean, I did. As it sailed through the air, it struck me immediately: Yep, there is going to be a fight over this.
Indeed there was, and it was comically surreal. A group of women pulled at this thing as if it were a Tickle Me Elmo on Black Friday circa 2006 and would Not... Let... Go. Brown kept right on with “Party” – “Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party/When I’m with my clique, we know how to party” – and they pulled.
Climactic pyrotechnics were detonated – and they pulled. Brown and his backup dancers took their final bow with their backs to Section 105 – and they pulled. Brown left the stage, the lights came up, people started filing out – and they pulled.
A man jokingly suggested sorting things out with a game of rock, paper, scissors, but no one laughed. Another man, who looked like he’d exceeded his recommended daily allowance of Jack and Cokes, was knocked to the ground as the situation got even more heated. One woman pointed a threatening finger in another woman’s face, and I swore she was going to throw a punch. The other woman eventually threw up a middle finger and kept it up, while the first woman was restrained by a friend.
But mostly, they pulled. It was a bitter stalemate, and for awhile I thought we might be there all night, since the CMPD officers I saw looking down on the action from the top of the lower level didn’t seem interested in intervening. Beyond the why-is-no-one-breaking-this-up question running through my mind, I had two main thoughts: First, whoever manufactured that shirt used very strong cotton – wow! Second... WHY, Chris?
Like I said, the night had been going pretty well for Brown.
I think he hides his voice behind too many backing vocals and too much bass, but he’s not sleepwalking through these shows; he lived up to his reputation as one of the top dancers in the game quickly, and he was pouring sweat by Song No. 5 in his set (2010 ballad “Deuces”). He’s legit, and he’s legit good.
I think he relies a little too much on female backup dancers that dress and gyrate like strippers, but he also employs some very good male backup dancers. Plus, when the women perform legitimately challenging acrobatic moves high above the ground – using silks and aerial hoops – it’s hard not to appreciate their craft, despite the thongs and negligees.
Finally, while I think it’s irritating that the show was billed initially as having 50 Cent as an opener, it’s hard to blame Brown for the rapper’s unexpected curveball, and the guys who did show up to open (Casanova, Kap G, O.T. Genasis and Fabolous) gave knockout performances.
What I’m saying is: Chris Brown is a talent. I acknowledge that. It’s just, I mean, to some extent, it seems like he can’t help himself.
For instance, he can’t resist the opportunity for a cheap laugh – like wedging a video skit between “Time for Love” and “Show Me” that featured comedian Mike Epps as a cop who is having a sex act performed on him when Brown speeds by in a Lamborghini. “He’s supposed to be at community service!,” says a dumbfounded Epps.
Brown can’t look at his set list, consider his history of violence against women, and rationally come to the conclusion that, “You know, maybe I shouldn’t include a song that has the lyrics ‘I eat the (vulgar word for female genitalia) with precision.”
And he also, apparently, can’t resist inciting chaos by tossing a sweaty North Carolina shirt into a hungry crowd still half-delirious over the national championship the school won one night prior.
As a result, a bunch of fans got a little too worked up over the obsession with “winning,” and couldn’t let it go – literally.
After more than five minutes of pulling – I’m serious, just a bunch of pulling and staring and jawing, punctuated by occasional scuffles that knocked inebriated concertgoers to the ground – a security guard finally took control of the situation, ripped the UNC shirt from the fans’ clutches, and chucked it up onto the empty stage.
A few moments later, a stagehand retrieved it and disappeared.
Yup. As Breezy knows all too well, after a felony conviction and 1,000 hours of community service stemming from his felony assault conviction: Karma, my dear Chris Brown fans, is a you-know-what.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments