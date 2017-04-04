8 great concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Mary Fahl
Friday 8 p.m. Stage Door Theater, 155 N. College St. $25. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The former vocalist for October Project – who won accolades in the ’90s for its harmony-driven, chamber folk – has mapped out an eclectic journey, reimagining “Dark Side of the Moon” and collaborating with author Anne Rice while combining the folk charms of Joni Mitchell, the moodiness of Kate Bush and the power of Grace Slick.
Richard Shindell
Friday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $22. www.eveningmuse.com.
The veteran songwriter – who once dazzled as part of a short-lived trio with Dar Williams and Lucy Kaplansky – strays from the acoustic folk he’s best known for and plugs in for his ambitious full-length “Careless.” No matter the six-string vehicle delivering the tune, his songs are filled with detailed stories of both intimate humanity and a vast universe.
Bonnie Bishop
Saturday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15-$17. www.eveningmuse.com.
After 13 years chasing a career in Nashville, the Texas native was ready to hang it up until connecting with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, who helped elevate Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton to “It” status. His suggestion? Tap into Bishop’s blues side. Her latest album, “Ain’t Who I Was,” is a soulful revelation of renewal and reinvention.
AltNation’s Advanced Placement Tour
Saturday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $15. www.livenation.com.
If you tune to SiriusXM’s AltNation, you’ve likely heard Missio, 888 and Coast Modern, which share the spotlight on this tour. Reminiscent of a time when fans discovered new bands on late-night MTV and college radio, the triple threat gives audiences a chance to say they saw the electro pair from Austin, the Denver trio (late of metalcore act Drop Dead Gorgeous), and the LA duo (respectively) before any of the bands had released a full-length album.
Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benet
Sunday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $45. www.livenation.com.
Having wrapped the successful Floetry reunion, British soul singer Ambrosius teams with Benet – a fellow Grammy nominee and purveyor of grown and sexy R&B – on what they’ve dubbed the M.E. Tour. Benet’s seventh studio album graced the R&B Top Ten in October; Ambrosius had her first child in December, but promises fans an already-completed new album will be released this year.
Gogol Bordello
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $22. www.livenation.com.
Long considered a phenomenal live act, the international, nine-piece gypsy-punk collective’s shows celebrate multi-culturalism and feel like an Eastern European party held on the streets of New York (the band’s home base). With members from the Ukraine, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Belarus, Russia and the U.S., it flips a brash middle finger to the immigration debate while dancing with glee.
Valient Thorr
Wednesday 9 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $8-$10. www.themilestoneclub.com.
With a new label behind it, the hard-touring rock machine released a long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s criminally unsung “Our Own Masters.” The new album, “Old Salt” finds the N.C.-based quintet stepping outside its wheelhouse a bit, while still deeply rooted in boogeying classic metal and six-string gymnastics with an over-the-top, crazily charismatic singer that embodies the definition of “frontman.”
Stop Light Observations
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$14. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Grand, epic choruses that unify an audience in song are almost commonplace in the wake of bands like Imagine Dragons, but this Charleston foursome’s use of dynamics and stylistic versatility makes those big moments hit harder with a touch of ’60s soul, restrained harmonies, and the rock n’ roll tenacity of an arena band.
