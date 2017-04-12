7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Zoe & Cloyd
Friday 7:30 p.m. Great Aunt Stella Center, 926 Elizabeth Ave. Free. www.folksociety.org.
If you’ve been paying attention to Carolina folk music for the past five years, then you may be familiar with this duo’s former band Red June. Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller supply rich harmonies against a backdrop of folk, bluegrass and old-time Appalachian-inspired tunes. The Asheville outfit recently released its second album, “Eyes Brand New.”
Mike Posner
Friday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.
In 2010, his single “Cooler Than Me” went from the Detroit native’s Duke University dorm room to the Billboard Top 10, but it would be six years and two shelved albums before he got a second shot at success with a remixed version of his track “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.” It became a global hit and ushered in a sophomore album and a new R&B collaboration with rapper Blackbear called Mansionz, which released its debut in March. Coincidentally, friend Big Sean will be playing a sold-out gig next door at the Fillmore.
Rocktopia
Saturday 7:30 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E Independence Blvd. $39.50-$62. www.ticketmaster.com.
Classical music has long looked down its opera glasses at rock n’ roll, but this self-proclaimed classical evolution concert attempts to bridge classical and classic rock. With five vocalists and five musicians – and arrangements that blend composers and rock bands – Rocktopia is the place where U2 meets Handel, Mozart can be heard alongside Heart, and Rachmaninoff is right at home next to Pink Floyd.
Sinners & Saints
Saturday 9 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The beloved Charlotte roots duo celebrates the release of its album “On the Other Side,” which wears its Southern country roots on its sleeve (so to speak). The album illustrates the group’s versatility, from foot-tapping bluegrass to tearful honky-tonk to harmony-centered folk. With its feet firmly planted in tradition, it should be as big a hit with the MerleFest crowd as it is with local hipsters.
Testament/Sepultura/Prong
Sunday 6:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.
Thrash-metal may seem like an odd fit for the holiday, but Easter-egg hunts and ham dinners will be wrapped up before the trio of metal legends – some of the genre’s biggest early to mid-’90s acts – take the stage. A reinvigorated (since relaunching in 2012) Prong kicks things off, followed by Andreas Kisser and Paulo Jr.’s long-running version of Sepultura and the veteran headliner, which hasn’t softened in over 30 years.
Red Hot Chili Peppers/Babymetal
Monday 8 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $51-$101. www.ticketmaster.com.
Now in their mid-50s, the perennially youthful headliner leans heavily on its Danger Mouse-produced 11th album “The Getaway” its current set. With a 34-year-history, there will definitely be omissions, but the quartet switches the set list up night after night to keep fans guessing. Arrive early for the theatrical pop-metal trio Babymetal, which pairs a Japanese teen idol girl group with a Trans-Siberian-style hard-rock orchestra.
Jonny Lang/Quinn Sullivan
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $37-$47($137 VIP). www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Twenty years ago, Jonny Lang was an up-and-coming 16-year-old blues guitarist with a platinum-selling debut album. So it’s no wonder blues wunderkind Sullivan is his opening act. Sullivan began performing at an even younger age than Lang, appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” at age 6 and playing with mentor Buddy Guy. He’s a veteran at 18, but ready to make a bigger mark on the industry.
