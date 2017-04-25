7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Ms. Lauryn Hill
Friday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27-$101.50. www.livenation.com.
The once-reclusive Grammy winner continues the 2016 MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Tour – a traveling version of the charity festival she held in Brooklyn a year ago. Hill, who blew up in the ’90s as part of the Fugees and then as a solo artist, has weathered occasional controversy. Last spring, she was blasted by fans for being two hours late for a show in Atlanta, and then in January, she was three hours late for a concert in Pittsburgh.
Neil Diamond
Friday 8 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333. E Trade St. $39.50-$149.50. www.ticketmaster.com.
The 76-year-old crooner marks five decades in the business with a 50th-anniversary tour, and the set list covers highlights from his entire career – including favorites like “Sweet Carolina,” “Love on the Rocks” and “America,” which takes on a different meaning now than it did when he recorded it.
Reverb Fest
Saturday 5 p.m. at Lunchbox Records; 7 p.m. at Neighborhood Theatre; 9:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor; 10 p.m. at The Station. $20-$25. www.ticketfly.com.
Fourteen bands across four venues makes for the biggest installment in this taste-making, eclectic indie festival’s five years. It kicks off at Lunchbox with LeAnna Eden, Tape Waves and Infinity Crush, then moves to Neighborhood for Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Christina Schneider’s Jepeto Solutions, electro-soul and hip-hop flavored JMSN and art rockers of Of Montreal. It picks up at Snug Harbor with Hectorina, Blame the Youth and Boulevards, and ends at The Station with the MyBrother MySister, Alright, Paint Fumes and the Coathangers. Times are staggered and admission for individual shows is an option.
Poison
Saturday 7:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $21-$35. www.livenation.com.
Thirty years have passed since the glammiest of Hollywood-spawned pop-metal acts strutted to No. 1 on MTV’s Top 20 Countdown with “Talk Dirty To Me.” The band had its ups and downs in the ensuing years, but since reality shows brought three out of the four members back into the national spotlight, it’s continued to crank out past hits on the road. With hard rock act Extreme and chainsaw-wielding Southern rockers Jackyl.
Snoop Dogg
Sunday 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $35-$75. www.livenation.com.
It’s been 25 years since fans met Dr. Dre’s protégé. Barely out of his teens, he exuded one-of-a-kind charisma and originality rooted in his unique vocals, from his first bars on Dre’s classic “The Chronic.” At 45, he’s even more prolific: He’s promised that next month he’ll release a follow-up to 2016’s album, “Coolaid,” called “Neva Left.” Flatbush Zombies and Berner also play.
Russian Circles
Sunday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $15. www.livenation.com.
During a night off opening for Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, the Chicago trio shares a full set of its expansive, textured instrumentals. Deliberately allowing songs to breathe and explore sonic terrain is a big part of its appeal, so a headlining spot is a real treat. With attention to dynamics and a consistent catalog, the trio has carved out a distinct sound in the post-rock world.
Shaun Martin
Monday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.
As a sometime member of jazz collective Snarky Puppy and gospel giant Kirk Franklin’s band leader, the accomplished pianist has turned up on seven Grammy-winning projects. It must be his lucky number, because he released his debut album, “Seven Summers,” in 2015. It’s a jazz-spiked tribute to his hip-hop roots, which include working with artists like Erykah Badu early in his career.
Comments