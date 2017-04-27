Fall Out Boy bringing arena tour to Charlotte this fall

It’s been a pretty big day for Fall Out Boy, and – consequently – it’s been a pretty big day for Fall Out Boy’s fans.
On Thursday, the rock band simultaneously dropped a music video for “Young and Menace” (FOB’s first original song in more than two years) and announced a U.S. arena tour that will stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Friday, Nov. 3.
. M A N I A arrives in full Sept. 15th + expect many surprises before then. The M A N I A Tour begins on Oct. 20th pic.twitter.com/9hPLksaqcl— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) April 27, 2017
This will be a departure from Fall Out Boy’s last two Charlotte shows, both of which were outdoors (at PNC Music Pavilion), and both of which were co-headlining shows; in 2015, the band split top billing with Paramore, and in 2016, it shared headlining duties with rapper Wiz Khalifa.
This time around, it appears that rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley will serve as the main event on their own. In a press release announcing the tour, the band said the “special guest ... will be announced at a later date.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at www.LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, at the Spectrum Center box office, at www.Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 1. Fall Out Boy said $1 of every ticket will go toward the Fall Out Boy Fund, which supports a number of charities in and around their hometown of Chicago.
As for the new video for “Young and Menace,” it offers giant llama costumes, a runaway child and a chorus featuring – for better or worse – the words “Oops I, did it again.” You can check it out here:
Wentz didn’t mention Britney Spears in his statement about the new song, but had this to say:
“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in. It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety... this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”
As for the llamas and the runaway girl: “The concept is the idea of a movie like ‘Elf,’ where he realizes maybe he isn’t an elf after all, but ours has less comedic elements and more real world implication,” Wentz said. “She realizes that maybe she is human after all – but maybe the line between us and monsters is blurrier than we think…”
“Young and Menace” – written and produced by Fall Out Boy – is the first taste of new music off the band’s forthcoming seventh studio album “M A N I A,” due to be released Sept. 15. It’s available for pre-order at https://falloutboy.lnk.to/mania.
