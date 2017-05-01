Snoop Dogg’s Charlotte concert had more – ahem – highs than lows, if you catch our drift...

A little more than halfway through his set on Sunday night at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Snoop Dogg took a drag off a suspicious-looking cigarette before explaining in no uncertain terms the thrust of his 2017 tour (aka the Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat).
“It’s about spreadin’ love, showin’ love, showin’ up, smokin’ good weed, smokin’ good weed, showin’ love, smokin’ good weed, and smokin’ some more good weed,” the 45-year-old hip-hop star drawled, with a grin, while behind dark shades I suspect there were bloodshot eyes twinkling.
Did he deliver on his promise? Peruse these 10 observations/musings/compliments/criticisms about the concert and decide for yourself.
1. The openers Snoop brought with him to Charlotte were decent – Clay James, Berner, and Flatbush Zombies – but I couldn’t help feeling like we seemed to have gotten the “B” team. The bill in other cities has included Cypress Hill, Wiz Khalifa and Method Man & Redman.
2. Truth be told, Berner seemed much more obsessed with talking about and bragging about smoking marijuana than the headliner. Too obsessed. It got to the point where I started secretly hoping CMPD would interrupt his set to charge him with possession just to shut the guy up about it already.
3. A steady rain fell for the last 10 minutes of Flatbush Zombies’ otherwise killer opening set, briefly dampening spirits (and cherries at the end of cigarettes) due to the fact that the only covered part of the amphitheater is the stage.
4. As for the spreadin’ love part of the equation, a lot of it focused on Snoop’s female fans; he shouted-out both “the sexy ladies in the house” (before launching into 2007 club banger “Sensual Seduction”) and “the big girls in the house tonight, ’cause big girls need love, too” (as he wound down his part of Wiz Khalifa’s “You and Your Friends”). I, uh... well... at least he didn’t use the word “fat”?
5. Snoop also expressed nothing but love for a parade of past collaborators as he covered – back-to-back-to-back – the late Nate Dogg’s “Ain’t No Fun,” the late Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” for which he originally teamed with the late Tupac Shakur in 1996. A few songs later, he performed part of “Boyz-n-the-Hood” as a tribute to the late Eazy-E, the same rapper Snoop and Dr. Dre eviscerated in a diss track (“Dre Day”) back in 1993.
6. As an aside: Although the crowd’s excitement shone through during those covers, the net effect was an unsettling reminder of how many rappers’ lives were cut short prematurely. Eazy died at 30 in 1995, 2Pac died at 25 in 1996, Biggie at 24 in 1997, Nate Dogg at 41 in 2011.
7. Despite the fact that he’s got a new album coming out May 19 (“Neva Left”), Snoop resisted what was probably a very strong temptation to populate his set with a bunch of new music. Instead, he leaned heavily – and smartly – on nostalgia, performing more songs off of his 1993 debut “Doggystyle” (two: “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice”) than the forthcoming CD (one: “Promise You This”).
8. His vocals sounded near-studio-quality, and I was relieved that he still doesn’t fall into the trap lots of R&Bers and hip-hoppers fall into, where they rely heavily on backing tracks to mask their shortcomings. Snoop protege October London did some backup singing, and longtime Snoop collaborator Kurupt was around to help out, but we came to hear Snoop and we definitely heard Snoop.
9. Honestly, though, it would have been nice to hear him for a bit longer. All told, he was on stage for just 63 minutes. His set list was solid (you can see it below), but he cut short several tracks by a verse or two, and for the closer – “Young, Wild & Free” – he basically just sang the chorus over and over, downtempo.
10. Right before “Young, Wild & Free,” Snoop finally removed the sunglasses he’d kept on his face the entire night, and said, “I want y’all to take a good look at this face right here – ’cause this ain’t the last time you’ll see it. I will be back to Charlotte, North Carolina anytime you mutha------ want.” Then he took another puff from another suspicious-looking cigarette while I obliged by taking a good look at his face, quickly coming to a conclusion that shouldn’t surprise you at all: He was high. Very, very high.
Snoop Dogg’s Charlotte set list
1. “I Wanna Rock”
2. “Tha Shiznit”
3. “P.I.M.P.”
4. “All I Do Is Win”
5. “You and Your Friends”
6. “The Next Episode”
7. “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”
8. “B---- Please”
9. “Promise You This”
10. “Beautiful”
11. “Sensual Seduction”
12. “I Wanna F--- You”
13. “Ain’t No Fun”
14. “Hypnotize”
15. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”
16. “Driving Me to Drink” (October London)
17. “Gin and Juice”
18. “Legend”
19. “Boyz-n-the-Hood”
20. “Jump Around”
21. “Drop It Like It’s Hot”
22. “What’s My Name?”
23. “Young, Wild & Free”
