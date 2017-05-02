Ethan Miller Getty Images
Ethan Miller Getty Images

Music & Nightlife

Linkin Park teaming up with Machine Gun Kelly in Charlotte this summer

By Théoden Janes

tjanes@charlotteobserver.com

May 02, 2017 2:07 PM

Linkin Park will return to Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion for a headlining show on Thursday, Aug. 17, and they’re teaming with one of music’s hottest young artists – rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who will serve as the opening act.

The announcement of the alternative rock band’s “One More Light World Tour” was made by Warner Bros. Records and promoter Live Nation, but was initially revealed in a YouTube video made by the media company Genius:

Linkin Park is back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in four years with “Heavy” (featuring electropop star Kiiara); Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda’s band was last here in August of 2014, when they co-headlined the outdoor amphitheater in north Charlotte with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Machine Gun Kelly (nee Colson Baker), who just turned 27, broke big last year with the hit “Bad Things.” He headlined at the Fillmore Charlotte in October.

The show pre-sale begins May 9 (register for it at https://presale.linkinpark.com/). The general on-sale date is set for May 12 at livenation.com. Every single full-priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a choice of a standard CD or standard digital copy of Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, “One More Light,” which is due out May 19. Also, for every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to Music For Relief, the charity Linkin Park founded in 2005 to aid survivors of natural disasters and environmental protection.

This won’t, by the way, be the first time Linkin Park and Machine Gun Kelly have shared the stage. In 2014, MGK joined LP for a rendition of “Bleed It Out” during the band’s surprise appearance at the Vans Warped Tour. See the NSFW clip here:

Janes: 704-358-5897;

Twitter: @theodenjanes

