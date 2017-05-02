7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Travis Scott
Friday 8 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50. www.livenation.com.
Whether it’s fans hurling themselves off the balcony at his Terminal 5 show in NYC Sunday night, stepping out with Kylie Jenner, or charting his first No. 1 album with “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” the Houston rapper has arrived, drawing headlines as well as head nods. Fellow Texan Khalid – a rising R&B singer who made his late-night TV debut backed by the Roots recently – opens the show.
TechN9ne
Sunday 8 p.m. Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $22.50. www.livenation.com.
In the music industry, the prolific Kansas City rapper is an anomaly – an innovative, independent emcee who makes more money than most of his major label peers while fostering a stable of indie rappers on his own Strange Music label. That was before he had any mainstream success. On his latest studio album, “The Storm,” he collaborated with an eclectic cast in Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Gary Clark Jr., and Marsha Ambrosius.
X
Monday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Of L.A.’s founding punk bands, this is the last one standing. Employing an extra player, original members John Doe, Exene Cervenka, Billy Zoom and D. J. Bonebrake are celebrating its 40th anniversary and plan to dive into songs they rarely, if ever, played live. Opening trio Skating Polly recorded its debut EP with Veruca Salt’s Nina Gordon and Louise Post, who left their prints on the family band’s sound.
San Fermin
Tuesday 8:30 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $17-$20. www.visulite.com.
On its third album, “Belong,” founder and core songwriter Ellis Ludwig-Leone explores personal subjects like anxiety and isolation and lets co-vocalists Allen Tate and Charlene Kaye (known for her collaborations with actor Darren Criss) provide moving interpretations on orchestral pop songs that often double as ethereal dance music.
El Malpais
Tuesday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
The flute almost never gets weaved into rock n’ roll (with the notable exception of Jethro Tull’s “Aqualung”), but the Charlotte instrumental trio’s full-length, self-titled debut forces listeners to reconsider the instrument. Classically trained flutist Jude Salinas plays it like others play violin or cello, while guitarist Buck Boswell busily circles with intricate finger-picking. With Justin Aswell’s production adding an experimental layer, the results is striking and hypnotic. With Cuzco and Sam the Lion.
Coin
Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15.50-$18.50. www.visulite.com.
With its just-released sophomore album, “How Will You Know If You Never Try,” the Nashville quartet builds on the buzz of its 2015 self-titled debut and the moderate success of its infectious anthem “Run.” New songs “I Don’t Wanna Dance” and “Talk Too Much” followed “Run” up the SiriusXM AltNation charts, and share an upbeat, pop sensibility with peers like Saint Motel and Fitz & the Tantrums.
BJ Barham
Thursday 8:30 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$20. www.visulite.com.
The American Aquarium frontman delivered some of his finest work with last year’s quiet folk record, “Rockingham.” Named for the rural area of N.C. (near the Virginia border) where the singer-songwriter grew up, the album resonates with the kind of finely detailed, small-town tales that revered writers like John Prine and Jason Isbell are known for.
Comments