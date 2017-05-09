Imagine Dragons is all over the place this week. This fall, they’ll be in Charlotte.

Imagine Dragons is having a very big week.
On Sunday, Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for its hotly anticipated “Wonder Woman” movie, which prominently features the rock band’s 2014 song “Warriors.”
At midnight Tuesday, Imagine Dragons dropped new single “Whatever It Takes” and started taking preorders for new album “Evolve,” due June 23.
ƎE our new album EVOLVE is NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER,— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) May 9, 2017
and our new song "Whatever it Takes" is OUT NOW --> https://t.co/ZA1NNswKuk pic.twitter.com/Vo5T6kHlAN
And then Tuesday morning, the group announced its North American arena tour, which kicks off Sept. 26 in Phoenix and eventually will make its way to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the Spectrum Center box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000. There’s also a pre-sale starting this Monday at presale.imaginedragonsmusic.com.
Grouplove and K.Flay will open for Imagine Dragons.
Its big week will continue Tuesday night at 10 p.m. Eastern time, when it will perform three songs from “Evolve” live from the YouTube space in Los Angeles; you’ll be able to check out that performance via this link. In addition, Imagine Dragons will perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, set to air at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, on ABC.
For uptown’s Spectrum Center, meanwhile, the Imagine Dragons announcement further bolsters an already-strong 2017 concert lineup that also includes The Weeknd (May 17), New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men (July 13), J. Cole (Aug. 9), Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 18), Ed Sheeran (Sept. 3) and Bruno Mars (Sept. 14).
The venue also announced Halsey will headline a show with openers PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX on Oct. 17. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments