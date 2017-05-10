8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Weezer
Friday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29-$59.50. www.livenation.com.
Barely a year after releasing its “White Album,” the suddenly prolific rockers will release their fourth album in four years this summer. Despite frontman Rivers Cuomo’s prediction that the upcoming “Black Album” would be like the Beach Boys gone bad, the first single – “Feels Like Summer” – is a particularly sunny electro track. Catfish & the Bottlemen and Dreamers help the veteran alt-rockers celebrate 106.5 The End’s birthday.
Lewis Del Mar
Frday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$14. www.visulite.com.
For ’80s babies, its name may sound like a cousin of Curtis Armstrong’s “Better Off Dead” character Charles De Mar, but there’s nothing ’80s about the Rockaway Beach duo’s mix of Latin percussion, soulful vocals (think Jeff Buckley meets G. Love) and taste for experimentation. The name is a nod to Americans growing up abroad, an experience that informs the fresh but familiar sounds permeating its music.
Sara Watkins
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$28. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Nickel Creek fiddler busts out of the folk framework of her previous work on the title track to her latest solo album, “Young in All the Wrong Ways.” There’s still nimble picking, chamber folk ballads, and country-western waltzes, but Watkins steps out as a bolder vocalist, attacking some tracks with authority and soul without skimping on the delicate moments she’s better-known for.
NC Brewers & Music Festival
Saturday 11:30 a.m. Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville. $16-$50 (camping is additional); kids 5-12 $8; 4 and younger free. www.ncbrewsmusic.com.
The Infamous Stringdusters, Mandolin Orange and Mipso head up this annual craft beer and acoustic-leaning festival, where attendees can try beer, wine, kombucha and cider from predominantly regional and local craft breweries. Locals Sinners & Saints and Elonzo Wesley alternate sets on the songwriter’s stage, while Upstate Rubdown, the Broadcast and Empire Strikes Brass round out the mainstage lineup.
Charlie Wilson/Johnny Gill
Sunday 7 p.m. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $57-$102. www.ticketmaster.com.
Rarely is there a concert so befitting of a holiday as this Mother’s Day double bill, with R&B royalty whose music has sometimes focused on honoring the women in their lives. Wilson fronted the legendary Gap Band and enjoyed a successful solo comeback. Gill is the sixth member of New Edition who helped the teen group transition to a more mature sound in the late ’80s, and scored infectious hits on his own.
Sylvan Esso
Sunday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$27. www.livenation.com.
The Durham duo rose to the occasion when it came to following up its 2014 self-titled breakout debut. Recorded amid the lead-up to last year’s election, “What Now” (released in April) examines the metaphorical hangover experienced after a spell of euphoria, but it does so with upbeat tracks like “Just Dancing” and experimental and quirky ones like “The Glow.”
The Weeknd
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $59-$90. www.ticketmaster.com.
The 27-year-old Grammy-winning Canadian artist is one of few acts in his age bracket headlining arenas (outside of country music, or pop stars who made it as teens). He proved an arena act can maintain artistry while enjoying commercial success with his third album, “Starboy,” which sits at No. 10 on the Billboard charts 14 weeks after it debuted at No. 1. He stops midway through his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.
Family Force 5
Thursday 9 p.m. The Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave. $18-$35. www.ticketfly.com.
The Atlanta dance rock quintet is the rare animal that can flit from big Christian rock festivals like Winter Jam to a small secular club. Whatever size venue, the group brings its boy-band upbringing and wacky electronic and guitar-based funk to the stage without leaving its sense of humor behind. Guitarist Derek Mount’s recent announcement that he’s leaving the band hasn’t changed the group’s tour plans.
Comments