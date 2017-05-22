The Latest: Bomb disposal units seen outside Grande venue

The Latest on an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that authorities say killed several people. (all times local):
1:05 a.m.
Bomb disposal units were seen at Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert.
They were called after reports of an explosion that police said caused fatalities.
There were few immediate details and trains into the area were suspended.
A representative of Grande's US record label says the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.
___
11:55 p.m.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.
There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.
Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.
