7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Wayne “the Train” Hancock
Friday 9 p.m. The Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave. $15. www.therabbitspot.com.
With a direct line to ’50s rockabilly and hillbilly country, the Austin guitarist is the real deal when it comes to creating authentic Texas boogie, winking murder ballads, “Hee-Haw” ready-picking, and Hank Williams-schooled honky-tonk. He does so with grace and ease on 2016’s “Slingin’ Rhythm.”
Okilly Dokilly
Friday 9 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
For the love of Flanders, this Arizona outfit honors “The Simpsons’ ” nerdy, mustachioed neighbor with what it describes as Nedal music – songs that feature the cartoon character’s lyrical wisdom performed with all five members in Ned-wear. Fellow YouTube oddity Beatallica, which performs mash-ups like “I Want to Choke Your Band” and “A Garage Dayz Nite,” pay simultaneous tribute to the Beatles and Metallica.
Real Friends
Saturday 6:15 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.
This Illinois five-piece has proudly picked up the pop-punk mantle where bands like Jimmy Eat World and Brand New left off in the ’90s. Since 2010, Real Friends has made zippy emo by combining snappy choruses, sugary three-chord punch, and heartfelt, sometimes amusing lyrics about growing up, struggling, and self-acceptance.
Snug 600
Friday/Saturday 10 p.m. $7.
Sunday 5 p.m. Free.
Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. www.snugrock.com.
Each year during the Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte bands and the Plaza-Midwood bar throw their own home-grown version of Speed Street for NASCAR fans. Friday’s lineup includes Modern Primitives, Hectorina, Asheville’s Marley Carroll, and Party Dad. The Seduction, Poontanglers, and Tetragrammaton share Saturday’s bill. And Amigo, the Sammies, the Kernal, and Control This deliver a late-afternoon/early-evening show Sunday.
Leif Vollebekk
Tuesday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$14. www.eveningmuse.com.
The Canadian singer-songwriter found his voice as he honed his craft performing fantastic versions of others’ songs – while also working on his own. Now on his third album, “Twin Solitude,” he’s drawing attention from NPR for tracks like “Elegy,” which comes off as a beautiful, mournful folk-pop number delivered in the manner of a less-showy Jeff Buckley.
Richard Lloyd
Tuesday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10. www.snugrock.com.
Few ’70s rock bands were as influential yet underrated as CBGB legend Television, which crafted NYC’s darker post-punk sound and later influenced generations of bands, from Interpol to Beach Fossils. That iconic band’s guitarist was Lloyd, who went on to do session work with John Doe and Matthew Sweet, was in Rocket From the Tombs, and had his own string of solo albums.
Milky Chance
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $31.50. www.livenation.com.
The German electro folk-pop duo was barely out of high school when global hit “Stolen Dance” broke big; now they’re back with sophomore album “Blossom,” and will kick off the U.S. portion of its Blossom Tour in Charlotte. Each ticket purchase comes with a digital download of the new album.
