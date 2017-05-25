WWE star Jericho's latest smash in music headlining Fozzy

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 7, 2009, file photo, professional wrestler Chris Jericho gestures to a photographer as he arrives at the premiere of "Anvil! The Story of Anvil" in Los Angeles. Jericho has entertained professional wrestling fans for 25 years, winning championships and shining each year at WrestleMania. He recently has traded wrestling for rock this summer and is on tour with his band, Fozzy. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo